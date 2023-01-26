by Sue Miklovic

Village Council Meeting Recap from 1/17/23

The North Baltimore Village Council held their third meeting for January 2023 on Tuesday, January 17. All council members were present.

Pastor Jen Miller from St. James United Methodist Church in NB shared a prayer for the Village and Council before the meeting began.

There was no Public Participation by any citizens.

Some items talked about and/or approved:

*Anthony Grindstaff was hired as a part-time police officer effective 1/18/23.

*Ms. Beaupry (Public Safety) talked about the continued effort to hold a Job Fair for the purpose of finding law enforcement officers to fill vacancies.

*The Public Works Department (Mr. Cook-chair) is considering hiring a “Park” employee with their main time commitment to mowing, during that season of the year.

*Ms. Hosmer (Finance and Technology) shared she and Mr. Swartz were investigating I-Pads for the Council members to use, so they could have all the necessary info in front of them , without the need or cost for paper copies. They also discussed possible hiring incentives and sign-on bonus offers to help fill the empty positions that the village is having difficulty filling.

*Council passed a resolution increasing Shelterhouse Rental fee from $40.00 to $50.00. This affects all reservations going forward.

*The Council also adopted a new All-Events Permit application form that has to be used within the village.

*The Council also adopted a new Shelterhouse Reservation form.

*Mr. Swartz (Finance officer) shared info about the Village’s Income tax collection from last year. 21.5% of the collected tax goes to help fund the EMS. The largest percentage of income tax money paid came from the employees of Teijin (multiple shifts working 7 days a week). Swartz also shared he had learned of another source of grant money that the Village can apply for. This money comes from the congressional budget and doesn’t have a “match” that has to be provided by the village.

*Mr. Fletcher (Village Administrator) shared things are moving along for the beginning of the Water Main Replacement project. He reported core samples will be taken from the street on Broadway-between Tarr and Rudolph to determine/confirm if the whole road needs to be totally milled and replaced or if some of it just needs to be repaved. He also shared he found an EPA grant that can be used to buy equipment that he is planning to apply for. Cemetery signs with QR Codes will be placed at the 2 Maplewood cemeteries soon.

*It was shared that the CCA will be accepting appointments in North Baltimore to assist residents with Village Income Tax forms and/or questions one day soon. Flyer coming soon.

The next Council meeting is scheduled for February 7,2023 at 5:30pm at the Village Hall.