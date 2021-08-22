Village Council Meeting Recaps from August 2021

Village Council Meetings-Recap of August 2021

Part 1—August 2 and 3, 2021

By Sue Miklovic

I’ve been riding the Struggle Bus all month trying to stay on top of happenings going on in the Village of North Baltimore and especially with the Village Council. Between my full-time job, Good Ole Summertime Festival , my family events, and trying to share all the new back-to-school information with the community on theNBXpress, I feel like I owe an apology for the delay to those of you who check in regularly to catch up with what’s going on in our busy little burg.

Here is a recap of the different meetings I was able to attend.

There was a Village Council meeting at 5:30pm on Monday, August 2, 2021. (This one took me by surprise as it was not the regular date for the August Summer meeting) Here’s what happened at that meeting:

# Two part-time Police Dispatchers were hired beginning August 3, 2021.



# A part-time police Officer was hired, beginning 8/3/21



# A letter of Resignation was accepted from the Department of Public Works Superintendent, Doug Wickard. His date of retirement is December 17, 2021. Also, permission to advertise the Public Works Superintendent position was requested and approved.



# First, Second and Third readings of resolutions and ordinances were held.



# The Public Safety Committee (Mike Soltis, Chairman) requested permission to purchase and have installed a replacement engine and parts for the Dodge Police truck ($9,850.37) (Approved)



# Ordinance 2021-13 (Income tax Levy amendment) and Resolution 10-2021(Placing Income tax levy change on the November 2, 2021 ballot)—THIRD READINGS



#Resolution 16-2021(First reading) authorized the Village Administrator to extend design services agreement to Poggemeyer Design group to include engineering inspection, resident project representation services for the new water storage tank, and water replacement line project, which met with strong DISAPPROVAL from both Councilman Aaron Patterson, and Council President Mike Julien. Further discussion will be held with Public Utilities Director Brian Roberts before the third reading of this resolution.

*Mr. Patterson said, “ Why are we considering hiring an engineering firm who has done a dis-service to our community to design our water tank?”

*Mr. Julien added, “We have a history of bad service from Poggemeyer. They cost us $400,000 on the last water tower project”

A village resident showed up to the meeting, after unsuccessfully attempting to log-in to the meeting via the remote listening conference call-in option (There was no sound after logging in with the given numbers) She wanted to know the time and location of the 3rd Public information meeting concerning the proposed .5% Village Income tax increase on the Ballot in the November General election. The brochure shared by the Village only listed a date of August 3—no time or location .

It was decided to be held at the Village Council Chambers at 7:30pm on August 3,2021.

On August 3, 2021, a handful of residents attended the third Public Information meeting for the upcoming Village of North Baltimore Proposed 0.5% Income Tax Increase on the November 2, 2021 Election ballot.

Here is some info from that meeting. You can contact the Village Administrator, Michael Brillhart; Finance Officer, Tony Swartz; Mayor Janet Goldner; or any Councilperson for more information and answers to your questions. More information will be shared from now until election day.

A 1% income tax levy was passed by North Baltimore voters with the first tax collection commencing on January 1, 1982. Revenues generated by the levy are used for the Village’s general fund.

For nearly 40 years, the 1% income tax has been the primary source of revenue for non- utility operations and services. Approximately 70% of reported income tax revenues are paid by non-residents as compared to only 30% paid by residents.

Despite fiscal constraints associated with ongoing annual increases in expenditures for personnel, materials, equipment, and contractual obligations, the Village has provided effective levels of service However the village council desires to enhance services and provide needed infrastructure improvements for the community.

As such, a proposed half percent income tax increase will be presented to voters at the November 2, 2021 general election. It is anticipated that the half percent increase will generate approximately $550,000 each year.



A breakdown of where the proposed additional income tax funds would be budgeted include:

Police Department- $225,000



Emergency medical services- $70,000 (for benefits)

Park and cemetery- $35,000

Streets- $170,000

Capital outlay( including vehicles)- $50,000

Total -$550,000



The income tax is calculated as a % of all earned income, rental income, and business income. Retirement income and social security income is not taxed!

Chart from a handout at the meeting:

If approved by the voters, the additional half percent income tax would be imposed beginning January 1, 2022

