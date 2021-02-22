NBX WaterShedsun
Village Council Meeting: Rescheduled from Last Week

Last week’s regular Village Council meeting was postponed due to the inclement weather. Here is the updated “call-in” info for anyone who likes to listen remotely via your telephone. Just remember to MUTE your phone.

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (PLEASE MUTE YOUR PHONE).

 To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 187 510 6895

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

 

 

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE–REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 5:30 PM

