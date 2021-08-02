Village Council Meeting Tonight

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 208 6337
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
at
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
Monday, August 2, 2021
5:30 PM
AGENDA
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________ made by
_____________, Second by __________.
III. Approval of the Minutes
- Letters and Communication
Administrative Reports
`Finance Officer: report submitted
EMS Chief: report submitted
Fire Chief: report submitted
Police Chief: report submitted
Request permission to hire Danie Grim and Kimberly Hohman as part- time Police Dispatchers; and Cody Jones as a part-time Police Officer
Utility Director: report submitted
DPW Superintendent: report submitted Letter of Resignation; Request
permission to advertise the Public
Works Superintendent position
Village Administrator: report submitted
Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 16 – 2021
Ordinance 2021 – 18
Ordinance 2021 – 19
Second Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 14
Ordinance 2021 – 15
Ordinance 2021 – 16
Ordinance 2021 – 17
Third Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 13
Resolution 10 – 2021
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
- Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development
Public Safety
- Request permission for the purchase and installation of a replacement engine and parts for the Dodge Police Truck in the amount of $9.850.37 with Thayer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Bowling Green
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology
VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business