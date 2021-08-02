Village Council Meeting Tonight

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Monday, August 2, 2021

5:30 PM

AGENDA

III. Approval of the Minutes

Letters and Communication

Administrative Reports

`Finance Officer: report submitted

EMS Chief: report submitted

Fire Chief: report submitted

Police Chief: report submitted



Request permission to hire Danie Grim and Kimberly Hohman as part- time Police Dispatchers; and Cody Jones as a part-time Police Officer

Utility Director: report submitted

DPW Superintendent: report submitted Letter of Resignation; Request

permission to advertise the Public

Works Superintendent position

Village Administrator: report submitted

Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 16 – 2021

Ordinance 2021 – 18

Ordinance 2021 – 19

Second Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 14

Ordinance 2021 – 15

Ordinance 2021 – 16

Ordinance 2021 – 17

Third Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 13

Resolution 10 – 2021

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Request permission for the purchase and installation of a replacement engine and parts for the Dodge Police Truck in the amount of $9.850.37 with Thayer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Bowling Green

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology



VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business