Village Council Meeting Tonight

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

 To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 208 6337

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

 VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Monday, August 2, 2021

5:30 PM

 AGENDA

 Pledge of Allegiance

 Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

      III.     Approval of the Minutes

                                                                                                                

  1. Letters and Communication

           Administrative Reports

`Finance Officer:    report submitted

EMS Chief:           report submitted

Fire Chief:             report submitted

Police Chief:         report submitted        

             Request permission to hire Danie Grim and Kimberly Hohman as part- time Police Dispatchers; and Cody Jones as a part-time Police Officer

Utility Director:    report submitted

DPW Superintendent:       report submitted         Letter of Resignation; Request

                                                                             permission to advertise the Public

                                                                             Works Superintendent position

Village Administrator:      report submitted

 Clerk:                                    First Readings:        Resolution 16 – 2021

                                                                              Ordinance 2021 – 18

                                                                              Ordinance 2021 – 19

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

                                              Second Readings:   Ordinance 2021 – 14

                                                                               Ordinance 2021 – 15

                                                                              Ordinance 2021 – 16

                                                                              Ordinance 2021 – 17

                                                                          

                                              Third Readings:      Ordinance 2021 – 13

                                                                              Resolution 10 – 2021

                                                                           

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:       

  1. Standing Committees

         Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

  • Request permission for the purchase and installation of a replacement engine and parts for the Dodge Police Truck in the amount of $9.850.37 with Thayer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Bowling Green

      Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

      Public Works                    

      Public Utilities

      Finance and Technology

VII.   New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

