Village Council Meeting Tuesday at 5:30pm

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2486 342 7709
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
at VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
5:30 PM
AGENDA
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________ made by
_____________, Second by __________.
III. Nomination and appointment of Council President Pro Tem
- Approval of the Minutes
- Letters and Communication
- Administrative Reports
`
Finance Officer: report not due
EMS Chief: report not due
Fire Chief: report not due
Police Chief: report not due
Utility Director: report not due
DPW Superintendent: report not due
Village Administrator: report submitted
Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 24 – 2021
Second Readings
Third Readings: Resolution 20 – 2021
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development
Public Safety
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
RESOLUTION 24 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF TWO FLYGT REPLACEMENT PUMPS FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $16,712.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
- Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
- Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 20 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE FINANCE OFFICER TO APPLY HAZARDOUS PAY FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES USING CARES ACT FUNDING IN AN AMOUNT OF $1.00 PER HOUR NOT TO EXCEED $65,496.16
- Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
XIV. Adjournment