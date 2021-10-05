Village Council Meeting Tuesday at 5:30pm

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2486 342 7709

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

5:30 PM

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. Nomination and appointment of Council President Pro Tem

Approval of the Minutes

Letters and Communication

Administrative Reports

`

Finance Officer: report not due

EMS Chief: report not due

Fire Chief: report not due

Police Chief: report not due

Utility Director: report not due

DPW Superintendent: report not due

Village Administrator: report submitted

Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 24 – 2021

Second Readings

Third Readings: Resolution 20 – 2021

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

RESOLUTION 24 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF TWO FLYGT REPLACEMENT PUMPS FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $16,712.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 20 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE FINANCE OFFICER TO APPLY HAZARDOUS PAY FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES USING CARES ACT FUNDING IN AN AMOUNT OF $1.00 PER HOUR NOT TO EXCEED $65,496.16

Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

XIV. Adjournment