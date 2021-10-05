North Baltimore, Ohio

Village Council Meeting Tuesday at 5:30pm

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2486 342 7709

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

5:30 PM

 

AGENDA

 Pledge of Allegiance

 Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

      III.      Nomination and appointment of Council President Pro Tem

 

  1. Approval of the Minutes

                                                                                                                 

  1.   Letters and Communication

                

  1. Administrative Reports

`

Finance Officer:    report not due

EMS Chief:           report not due

Fire Chief:             report not due

Police Chief:         report not due                    

Utility Director:    report not due

DPW Superintendent:       report not due        

Village Administrator:      report submitted

 

Clerk:                                    First Readings:        Resolution 24 – 2021   

                                            Second Readings                     

                                            Third Readings:      Resolution 20 – 2021

                                                                                                                                                    

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:    

                           

VII.    Standing Committees

   

 Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works                    

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

 

VIII.  New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

     

RESOLUTION 24 – 2021    A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF TWO FLYGT REPLACEMENT PUMPS FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $16,712.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

 

  1.  Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

 

  1.   Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

RESOLUTION 20 – 2021   A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE FINANCE OFFICER TO APPLY HAZARDOUS PAY FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES USING CARES ACT FUNDING IN AN AMOUNT OF $1.00 PER HOUR NOT TO EXCEED $65,496.16

 

  1.     Other New Business

 

     XII.     Other Old Business

 

     XIII.    Payment of the Bills

     XIV.    Adjournment

