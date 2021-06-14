Village Council Meeting Tuesday

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 242 9227
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
at
VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
5:30 PM
AGENDA
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________ made by
_____________, Second by __________.
III. Approval of the Minutes
- Letters and Communication
– Request by NB Chamber of Commerce for street closures specific to the upcoming “Good Ole Summertime” event
- Administrative Reports
`
Finance Officer: report submitted
EMS Chief: report submitted
Fire Chief: report submitted
Police Chief: report submitted
Utility Director: report submitted
DPW Superintendent: report submitted
Village Administrator: report submitted
Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 11 – 2021
Resolution 12 – 2021
Resolution 13 – 2021
Resolution 14 – 2021
Resolution 15 – 2021
Ordinance 2021 – 14
Ordinance 2021 – 15
Ordinance 2021 – 16
Ordinance 2021 – 17
Second Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 13
Resolution 10 – 2021
Third Readings: Resolution 08 – 2021
Resolution 09 – 2021
Resolution 02 – 2021 “Tabled’
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
- Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development
Public Safety
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
- Legal Agreement with Isaac Wiles (Isaac Wiles is revising the Agreement per discussion of Council. Revised document will be available at Council meeting)
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology
VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
IX. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Other New Business
XI. Other Old Business
XII. Payment of the Bills
XIII. Adjournment