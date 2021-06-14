Village Council Meeting Tuesday

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 242 9227

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

5:30 PM

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Letters and Communication

– Request by NB Chamber of Commerce for street closures specific to the upcoming “Good Ole Summertime” event

Administrative Reports

`

Finance Officer: report submitted

EMS Chief: report submitted

Fire Chief: report submitted

Police Chief: report submitted

Utility Director: report submitted

DPW Superintendent: report submitted

Village Administrator: report submitted

Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 11 – 2021

Resolution 12 – 2021

Resolution 13 – 2021

Resolution 14 – 2021

Resolution 15 – 2021

Ordinance 2021 – 14

Ordinance 2021 – 15

Ordinance 2021 – 16

Ordinance 2021 – 17

Second Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 13

Resolution 10 – 2021

Third Readings: Resolution 08 – 2021

Resolution 09 – 2021

Resolution 02 – 2021 “Tabled’

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Legal Agreement with Isaac Wiles (Isaac Wiles is revising the Agreement per discussion of Council. Revised document will be available at Council meeting)

Public Works

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions



IX. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X. Other New Business



XI. Other Old Business

XII. Payment of the Bills

XIII. Adjournment