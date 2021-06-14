NBX WaterShedsun
Village Council Meeting Tuesday

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

 To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 242 9227

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

 VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

 VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

5:30 PM

 

AGENDA

 Pledge of Allegiance

 Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

      III.     Approval of the Minutes

                                                                                                                 

  1. Letters and Communication

                 –  Request by NB Chamber of Commerce for street closures specific to the upcoming “Good Ole Summertime” event

  1. Administrative Reports

`

Finance Officer:    report submitted

EMS Chief:           report submitted

Fire Chief:             report submitted

Police Chief:         report submitted

Utility Director:    report submitted

DPW Superintendent:       report submitted

Village Administrator:      report submitted

 

Clerk:                                    First Readings:          Resolution 11 – 2021

                                                                                Resolution 12 – 2021

                                                                                Resolution 13 – 2021

                                                                                 Resolution 14 – 2021

                                                                                 Resolution 15 – 2021

                                                                                Ordinance 2021 – 14

                                                                                 Ordinance 2021 – 15

 

                                                                               Ordinance 2021 – 16

                                                                               Ordinance 2021 – 17

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

                                              Second Readings:     Ordinance 2021 – 13

                                                                                Resolution 10 – 2021

 

 

                                              Third Readings:        Resolution 08 – 2021

                                                                                Resolution 09 – 2021

                                                                                Resolution 02 – 2021   “Tabled

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:       

  1. Standing Committees

         Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

      Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

  • Legal Agreement with Isaac Wiles (Isaac Wiles is revising the Agreement per discussion of Council. Revised document will be available at Council meeting)

      Public Works                    

      Public Utilities

      Finance and Technology

VII.   New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

VIII.  Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions 

IX. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X.  Other New Business

XI.     Other Old Business

XII.      Payment of the Bills

 XIII.    Adjournment

