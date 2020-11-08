Village Council Meeting

By Sue Miklovic

The Village Council of North Baltimore met on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the village Fire Bay for their first meeting of the month. All council members were present.

After approval of the previous minutes, and sharing letters and communications, the council dove into a discussion with Jason Sisco, Wood County Assistant County Engineer, and Rex Huffman, Wood County Port Authority, regarding the traffic issues and deteriorated conditions specific to Mitchell Road and Quarry Road caused by excessive use of those roads to transport loads of fresh concrete to the construction site of Northpointe Development. When the filled concrete trucks pull out of the batch plant on West Broadway, and the CSX railroad tracks are blocked at the Mitchell Road crossing, the trucks go north on Mitchell Road, then west on Quarry Road, down to Liberty Hi Road where they can turn back to the south, using the overpass to avoid the train tracks. From there, they have easy access to the construction site.



Sisco discussed the repairing of destroyed and damaged portions on Mitchell Rd and Quarry Road. “We will salvage as much as possible,” said Sisco. Plans will include widening of Mitchell Road (on the west side) from the tracks, north to Quarry Road. Widening 1 ½ miles of Quarry Road (on the north side). “The road is 16-18 feet wide. We want to widen in to 22 feet wide” said Sisco.

Huffman added, “Northpointe has already paid for $35,000 of the work that was already done on this repair. They want to be a good corporate citizen.” The Port Authority wants to be on board to help find funding to make this possible. “I have reached out to Ohio Rail Development and ODOT contacts and others” said Huffman. “We need to know if North Baltimore is on board with being a partner in moving forward to find transportation grant funding. This situation is not going to go away” (as more development happens at Northpointe)



“Northpointe and Henry Township are interested. Rossford just went through a similar situation with the building of the Amazon facility. Some roads were destroyed. They are ending up with a $5 million dollar transportation/road project that will only cost them around $300,000 from the city’s money. ‘Collaboration’ and ‘Scope of work’ attracts grant money” said Huffman.

The Council made a motion and voted to agree to be interested in a cooperative agreement with Henry Township, Northpointe, and the Port Authority.

In other Council news from the meeting:



*Mr. Soltis announced there will be a meeting on November 9 at 6:15pm at 123 E. Broadway (Bridge Fellowship) for those interested in helping with the planned Festival in June 2021.

*The Village approved hiring Matthew Smith and Walter Young as Utility Operators.



*Approved hiring Joshua Warner and Matthew Morelan as part-time Police Officers.

*Approved a request by Laura Vitt, owner of North Baltimore Nutrition, to hold “Huffin for the Stuffin” 5K event on Thanksgiving morning .

*Heard about the progress on all the grant-related construction projects in the village.

*Learned the village is still waiting for the results of Smoke Tests conducted this summer.

* 5 zoning permits were issued in October

* A brief discussion was held concerning Downtown Christmas Decorations. New ones have not been purchased yet. All the electricity is not hooked up yet on the new light poles.



The Council moved into Executive Session to consider confidential information related to negotiation with other political subdivisions responding requests for economic development assistance.