Village Council Meetings Recap for October 2022

by Sue Miklovic

The first meeting of the Village Council was held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The meeting began at 5:30pm. Prior to the beginning of the meeting, a prayer for the council and the work they do for the community was offered by Jennifer Miller, Pastor at St. James United Methodist Church in North Baltimore. She is relatively new to the community, and this was her first visit to the Village Council meetings.

Things talked about during reports:

-EMS heading toward 900 “Runs” for the year

-FIRE Dept. now has the lettering on the new ladder truck

-POLICE Dept. requested hiring of Josh Woerner-part-time/ 3days per week. Council moved to hire and approved.

-Village Administrator gave the latest status of : Water Street replacement; Water Street Bridge replacement; Waterline going under I-75 from the Village property East of I-75, to the West side; update of the status of the sidewalk issue on CSX property (Main Street) moving forward; zoning permits issued (63 for the year so far) and tall grass/weed violations (7 currently)

-Councilwoman Leisa Zeigler shared information she is compiling to help the village create an “Event permit” that could be used for all groups and organizations sponsoring/planning to hold events(parades, festivals, concerts, park parties, etc)in the parks or downtown that would spell out their needs for utilities, trash removal, fire, ems, and police protection/availability, from the village for the event.

-Councilman Mike Julien mentioned the water tower is nearing completion. The fence still needs erected, the old tower needs to come down, and a dedication/ribbon cutting of the new tower needs to take place.

The Committee of the Whole meeting on the 11th of October had a lot of in-depth discussion of many different projects going on within the village. No voting or legislation occurs at this meeting

The Final meeting of the Council was last Tuesday, October 18th, beginning at 5:30pm.

Some conversation topics, updates, and reports shared at this meeting included:

* The Financial Officer reported the September books are now officially closed and everything was balanced down to the penny

The EMS chief recommended Hayden Taylor to be hired as a part-time EMT-Intermediate effective employment immediately.

The Village Administrator gave several updates on various projects including:

*Water St bridge replacement. The village has selected Mannik and Smith group as the engineer for this project

*Waterline loop going under I-75. After submitting the easement paper to Americas Homeplace and an in- person meeting, a meeting was set up with CT Consultants to adjust the engineering for the portion of the waterline project that would affect the Americas Homeplace location of the water line on their property.

*After receiving the estimate for the resurfacing of Water Street an application was filled out and submitted for TMACOG STBG funds. Unfortunately, we were informed that Water Street does not qualify for the STBG funds due to its location..Mr Fletcher then contacted CT Consultants to inform them of this speed bump and requested that they look for other sources of funding for this project.

*Mr. Fletcher reported over 40 weed/ tall grass notices have been issue this year. One of the major offenders was going to receive a ticket for complete neglect of their yard, including trash piling up, and a junk motor vehicle. These individuals moved out of town the day that it was planned to serve them with these notices. The grass has now been mowed and the junk and vehicle have been removed.

*Since the beginning of April of this year there have been 65 zoning permit requests with 65 being issued so far.

*Brian Roberts reported the new water tower is now full and has been bacteria tested. It now is required to be emptied and then can be refilled. The new fence is currently being installed.

Councilwoman Leisa Zeigler and Village Administrator Mr Fletcher gave a quick demonstration to the council members on how to find the local codified ordinances that are listed on the villages website.These provide the rules and documentation for all the procedures that are followed by the village. Miss Zeigler reminded everyone there also is a printed copy of the codified ordinances available at the village municipal building but the website information is always available.

A motion was made to pay all the bills totaling $263,564.97The meeting adjourned at 6:25 PM

The next regularly scheduled Village Council meeting will be held November 1,2022 at 5:30pm.