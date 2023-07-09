Village Council Meetings Recap from June 2023

Village of North Baltimore Council Meeting Recap for JUNE 2023

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

During the months of June, July, and August our Village Council takes a little break from their regular schedule, holding one regular meeting each month on the third Tuesday of the month, plus the Committee of the Whole meeting which is on the second Tuesday of the month. All meetings begin at 5:30 PM in the Village Municipal Building.

On June 13th, the entire meeting of the Committee of the Whole (COtW) lasted only 14 minutes! While the purpose of this meeting is to talk through different committee reports and projects there were only a few people in attendance, therefore: short meeting. Josh Long, Department of Public Works Superintendent did report the park crew “has been very busy”, and that they “ Set a world record for completing Village trash pickup” on the annual Village-wide Trash Pickup Day which was June 12th.





On June 20th during the regular village council meeting, the Council approved hiring Charles Broshious and Jeremy Salaz as new part-time police officers in the village, as well as hiring Natasha Sanchez as a new dispatcher.

Other topics from the June 20th regular meeting included:

Mr. Swartz reported that village income tax collection for the year has increased. This is partially due he said, to “Teijin who has 3 shifts, 700 plus employees that are working seven days a week.” He also reported that the village has earned $91,000 in interest from their Star Ohio investment fund so far this year.

Mr. Swartz reported the State Auditors Office has completed their audit report for the years ending December 31, 2021 and December 31,2022. Mr. Swartz also reported he was working on details for many projects that are underway and also upcoming projects as well.

Village Administrator Chase Fletcher update included the following highlights:

It was determined that CSX will not have to be involved in the engineering of the Water St. bridge replacement project as previously thought as the engineers were able to use FEMA floodplain impact models. It has been further determined that none of the existing structure can be utilized. The steel deck and supports are no longer stable and the stonewalls are estimated at 99 years old and the risk is just too high. There will be utility relocation involved that being some storm line outflows, a gas line, and overhead power lines. Tthe plan right now is to leave the current abutment walls which will decrease the environmental impact. “Once the structure type study is received we will know what type of bridge is best but right now it sounds like a pre-stressed box beam bridge style will be the choice, he said. Estimated costs $1,320,000.

CSX sidewalks located downtown at Main Street crossing have been replaced. Timing was everything to get the project completed because CSX repair crews were in town working on street crossing repairs and upgrades at Main Street and Tarr Street and being able to get the sidewalk work done at the same time while the safety crews were in town worked to the villages benefit.

The new water main project is moving forward and is currently slated to begin in late August or early September. Stay tuned for more updated details as the project gets closer to being started.

The Broadway St. Reconstruction project is also moving forward with Council making decisions on milling and paving options for the work that will be done from Tarr St. to Rudolph Rd.

Another project drawing a lot of interest are the recycling bins at the Public Works Building. Mr. Fletcher shared the Wood County Solid Waste Management District will be providing five recycling bins to the village. these bins will not require sorting, so residents will be able to put all of their recyclables into one bin. These will be located at the Department of Public works building outside of the fence so residents can utilize them 24/7. Council expressed desire to have working surveillance cameras in the area for additional safety and monitoring as well. No date was shared when the bins will be in place.

The topic of hanging flags and banners from AEP owned poles was briefly discussed. Mr. Fletcher submitted an application on behalf of the village to AEP to allow the village to put the flags and banners up. A list of poles and pole numbers had to be submitted to AEP. Thanks to Mike Julien for taking the time to find the poles needed to hang the flags and banners, to put them on the spreadsheet, and to assist in having them submitted to AEP.

Sheetz, Incorporated has submitted to the village their stage 1 site planning information which the village will send back with comments, corrections, additions, or subtraction. The county decided to give this duty to the village as they anticipate the Sheetz development will be annexed into the village. At this time the annexation is being worked on. A huge thank you to the Wood County commissioners for their work in support of this project. (Location of this project is at the I-75/Route 18 corner where the old LK hotel and restaurant were located)

No reports were submitted from the Village Utility Director, Village DPW Superintendent, EMS Chief, Fire Chief or Legal Counsel.

The July Committee of the Whole Meeting will be Tuesday July 11th and the next regular Village Council Meeting will be July 18th

FYI: (from the Internet):

Sheetz, Inc. is an American chain of convenience stores and coffee shops owned by the Sheetz family. The stores sell custom food, beverages and convenience store items, with all locations having offered 24/7 service[3] since the 1980s. Nearly all of them sell gasoline; a few locations are full-scale truck stops, including showers and a laundromat. Sheetz’s headquarters is in Altoona, Pennsylvania,[4] with their corporate offices located there as well, with over 700 stores located in Central and Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina, with plans to expand into Michigan.[5]