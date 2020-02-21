Village Council Meets

By Sue Miklovic, TheNBXpress

The Village council met on Tuesday, February 18th for their final regularly scheduled February Meeting. All members were present.

Items optimistically discussed included:

The Finance officer reported that 60 people chose to use the newly implemented on-line bill payment option for their water bill. There have been no reported problems at all.

The Council approved the hiring of Michael Hubbs to the EMS squad on a part-time basis.

Stay tuned for an upcoming public community meeting when the project plans for the 200 Block of N. Main Street will be presented to interested parties and adjacent landowners.

Construction bid specs for the Neighborhood Revitalization grant are expected to be advertised in April.

The traffic signal poles and accessories from the 100 block of North Main Street project are anticipated to be installed in late March.

Economic Development consultant Todd Dickerson is expected to give a presentation to Council on March 3 or 10, on progress of some projects.

The CSX saga continues. Property ownership boundaries, minor repair work, responsibility for drainage issues, and more were on the discussion table.

Mr. Beegle reported 2 loads of stone have been delivered to the ballfields for spring preparation.

Mr. Julien suggested the council consider trail-cams for use in the village park, as an inexpensive alternative to hard-wired cameras. It was agreed that trail cams were high maintenance items.

Digital locks on the park concession stand doors was also debated and agreed as the way to go.

New resolutions and ordinances approved by the council are found in a separate posting on TheNBXpress.

The meeting ended when the council convened in Executive Session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes. No Action was expected to be taken.