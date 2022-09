Village Council Meets 9/20/22

Here is the agenda for Tuesday, 9/20/22 North Baltimore Village Council meeting, as provided by Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

September 20, 2022

Prayer 5:20 PM Meeting 5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________, Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes



Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the September 6, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)



V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: Submitted

Employee Dishonesty Coverage (PEP) Ordinance First Reading Emergency;

2023 Estimated Revenues Ordinance First Reading Emergency;

Rates and Amounts Resolution First Reading Emergency;

Purchasing Policy Ord and Exhibit First Reading; Emergency Management Resolution First Reading

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: submitted

Clerk:

First Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-10

ORDINANCE 2022-11E

RESOLUTION 13-2022E

RESOLUTION 14-2022E

RESOLUTION 15-2022

Second Readings: RESOLUTION 12-2022 Third Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-05

ORDINANCE 2022-06

ORDINANCE 2022-07

ORDINANCE 2022-08

ORDINANCE 2022-09

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

Public Works (Zeigler)

Public Utilities (Julien)

Finance and Technology (Cook)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

ORDINANCE 2022-10 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE POLICIES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE PURCHASE AND PAYMENT FOR GOODS AND SERVICES FOR THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD COUNTY, OHIO

ORDINANCE 2022 – 11 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE ESTIMATE OF REVENUES FOR THE BUDGET YEAR BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2023, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 13- 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO EXECUTE AN EMPLOYEE DISHONESTY AND FAITHFUL PERFORMANCE OF DUTY COVERAGE DOCUMENT RATHER THAN A SURETY BOND AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 14-2022 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE AMOUNTS AND RATES AS DETERMINED BY THE BUDGET COMMISSION AND AUTHORIZING THE NECESSARY TAX LEVIES AND CERTIFYING THEM TO THE COUNTY AUDITOR PER ORC 5705.34, 35, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 15-2022 CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT BETWEEN WOOD COUNTS, OHIO, AND THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 12 – 2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE TWO (2) SENTINEL AIQ ULTRASONIC ALGAE DEVICES FOR $19,500 EACH AND THEIR ATTACHMENTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF THE VILLAGE RESERVOIRS FROM MARYLAND BIOCHEMICAL, NOT TO EXCEED $43,000.00.



X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2022-05 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEY WAYS, AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

ORDINANCE 2022-06 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEY WAYS, AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

ORDINANCE 2022-07 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CERTIFICATION OF SEWER INSTALLATION AGREEMENTS AS SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR

ORDINANCE 2022-08 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEY WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

ORDINANCE 2022-09 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE EDITION AND INCLUSION OF CERTAIN ORDINANCES AS PARTS OF THE VARIOUS COMPONENT CODES OF THE CODIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO.



XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __98,250.97________. Second by Mr/s ___________.



XIV. Adjournment