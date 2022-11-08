North Baltimore, Ohio

November 8, 2022 9:55 am

March 2020

Village Council Meets at 5:30pm Tonight

Here is the official agenda for the Village Council “Committee of the Whole” meeting, which begins at 5:30pm tonight:

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

AGENDA

                                                                                                                                 

I.         Call to order                 Public Utilities Committee.      Mr. Julien– Chair

UV system at the Waste Water treatment Plant

Fence around water plant

II.        Call to order                Public Safety Committee.   Ms. Beaupry – Chair

                                                         

                                                   

III.       Call to order                Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Mr. Pelton – Chair

Event Permit-Shelter House policy reviewed/updated; cemetery updated

 

IV.       Call to order                Economic and Community Development.    Ms. Hosmer – Chair

                                                            Residential study       

                                                            Todd Dickerson

 

V         Call to order                 Finance and Technology Committee.     Mr. Cook – Chair

                                                            Increase in Mayors pay

 

VI.       Call to order                Public Works Committee.     Ms. Zeigler – Chair

                                                            Event Permit

                                                            Sidewalk repairs

VII.      Adjourn   

 

