Village Council Meets at 5:30pm Tonight

Here is the official agenda for the Village Council “Committee of the Whole” meeting, which begins at 5:30pm tonight:

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

AGENDA

I. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Julien– Chair

UV system at the Waste Water treatment Plant

Fence around water plant

II. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair

III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Pelton – Chair

Event Permit-Shelter House policy reviewed/updated; cemetery updated

IV. Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Hosmer – Chair

Residential study

Todd Dickerson

V Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Mr. Cook – Chair

Increase in Mayors pay

VI. Call to order Public Works Committee. Ms. Zeigler – Chair

Event Permit

Sidewalk repairs

VII. Adjourn