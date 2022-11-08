Village Council Meets at 5:30pm Tonight

Here is the official agenda for the Village Council “Committee of the Whole” meeting, which begins at 5:30pm tonight:
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
AGENDA
I. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Julien– Chair
UV system at the Waste Water treatment Plant
Fence around water plant
II. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair
III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Pelton – Chair
Event Permit-Shelter House policy reviewed/updated; cemetery updated
IV. Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Hosmer – Chair
Residential study
Todd Dickerson
V Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Mr. Cook – Chair
Increase in Mayors pay
VI. Call to order Public Works Committee. Ms. Zeigler – Chair
Event Permit
Sidewalk repairs
VII. Adjourn