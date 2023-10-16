North Baltimore, Ohio

Village Council Meets on Tuesday 10/17/2023

The Village Council of North Baltimore will meet on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 5:30pm at the Village Council Chambers, inside the Village Municipal Building.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
DATE October 17th, 2023
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting

The agenda includes Public Participation . If a resident/concerned citizen wants to speak, they must sign in for the meeting, in order to be recognized and given 5 minutes to address the Council.

The Wood County Solid Waste Management District is scheduled to give a presentation about the New
Recycling Containers located on High Street during the meeting.

 

 

