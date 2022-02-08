North Baltimore, Ohio

February 8, 2022 10:47 am

Village Council Meets Tonight-2/8/22

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

5:30 PM

AGENDA

                                                                                                                                

I.         Call to order                 Public Utilities Committee.      Mr. Julien– Chair

II.        Call to order                Public Safety Committee.   Ms. Beaupry – Chair

III.       Call to order                Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Mr. Pelton – Chair

                                              –           Hiring practices

IV.       Call to order                Economic and Community Development.    Ms. Hosmer – Chair

V         Call to order                Finance and Technology Committee.     Mr. Cook – Chair

                                             –          Zoning -Code Enforcement- bonus

                                            –          Ord. enforcement/receive fines-where would the money go?

VI.       Call to order                Public Works Committee.     Ms. Zeigler – Chair

VII.      Adjourn   

 

 

