Village Council Meets Tonight-2/8/22

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Julien– Chair

II. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair

III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Pelton – Chair

– Hiring practices

IV. Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Hosmer – Chair

V Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Mr. Cook – Chair

– Zoning -Code Enforcement- bonus

– Ord. enforcement/receive fines-where would the money go?

VI. Call to order Public Works Committee. Ms. Zeigler – Chair

VII. Adjourn