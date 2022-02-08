Village Council Meets Tonight-2/8/22

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Julien– Chair
II. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair
III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Pelton – Chair
– Hiring practices
IV. Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Hosmer – Chair
V Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Mr. Cook – Chair
– Zoning -Code Enforcement- bonus
– Ord. enforcement/receive fines-where would the money go?
VI. Call to order Public Works Committee. Ms. Zeigler – Chair
VII. Adjourn