Village Council Meets Tonight at 5:30pm

Here is the agenda for tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the North Baltimore Village Council:

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 985 1560

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 5:30 PM

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Letters and Communication

Administrative Reports

`

Finance Officer: report submitted

EMS Chief: report submitted

Fire Chief: report submitted

Police Chief: report submitted Request permission to hire Daniel

Grim as a part-time Police Dispatcher

Utility Director: report submitted

DPW Superintendent: report submitted Letter of Resignation; Request

permission to advertise the Public

Works Superintendent position

Village Administrator: report submitted

Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 16 – 2021

Ordinance 2021 – 18

Ordinance 2021 – 19

Second Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 14

Ordinance 2021 – 15

Ordinance 2021 – 16

Ordinance 2021 – 17

Third Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 13

Resolution 10 – 2021

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business