Village Council Meets Tonight at 5:30pm

Here is the agenda for tonight’s  regularly scheduled meeting of the North Baltimore Village Council:

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 985 1560

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, July 20, 2021        5:30 PM

 

AGENDA

 Pledge of Allegiance

 Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

      III.     Approval of the Minutes

                                                                                                             

  1. Letters and Communication

                

  1. Administrative Reports

`

Finance Officer:    report submitted

EMS Chief:           report submitted

Fire Chief:             report submitted

Police Chief:         report submitted                     Request permission to hire Daniel

                                                                             Grim as a part-time Police Dispatcher

Utility Director:    report submitted

DPW Superintendent:       report submitted         Letter of Resignation; Request

                                                                             permission to advertise the Public

                                                                             Works Superintendent position

Village Administrator:      report submitted

 

Clerk:                                    First Readings:        Resolution 16 – 2021

                                                                              Ordinance 2021 – 18

                                                                              Ordinance 2021 – 19

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

                                              Second Readings:   Ordinance 2021 – 14

                                                                               Ordinance 2021 – 15

                                                                              Ordinance 2021 – 16

                                                                              Ordinance 2021 – 17

                                                                            

                                              Third Readings:      Ordinance 2021 – 13

                                                                              Resolution 10 – 2021

                                                                            

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:       

  1. Standing Committees

         Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

      Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

      Public Works                    

      Public Utilities

      Finance and Technology

VII.   New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

