Village Council Meets Tonight at 5:30pm

Here is the agenda for tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the North Baltimore Village Council:
This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 985 1560
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
at VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
Tuesday, July 20, 2021 5:30 PM
AGENDA
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________ made by
_____________, Second by __________.
III. Approval of the Minutes
- Letters and Communication
- Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: report submitted
EMS Chief: report submitted
Fire Chief: report submitted
Police Chief: report submitted Request permission to hire Daniel
Grim as a part-time Police Dispatcher
Utility Director: report submitted
DPW Superintendent: report submitted Letter of Resignation; Request
permission to advertise the Public
Works Superintendent position
Village Administrator: report submitted
Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 16 – 2021
Ordinance 2021 – 18
Ordinance 2021 – 19
Second Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 14
Ordinance 2021 – 15
Ordinance 2021 – 16
Ordinance 2021 – 17
Third Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 13
Resolution 10 – 2021
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
- Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development
Public Safety
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology