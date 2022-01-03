North Baltimore, Ohio

January 3, 2022

Village Council Meets Tuesday, 1/4/2022

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by

Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

 

To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 408 9888

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 54321

 

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

at HANCOCK -WOOD ELECTRIC BOARD ROOM

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

5:30 PM

 

AGENDA

 I. Pledge of Allegiance

 II. Roll Call

III. Oath of Office for Newly Elected Councilmember Paula Beaupry

Oath of Office for Newly Elected Councilmember Timothy Pelton

Oath of Office for Newly Elected Councilmember DeeAnne Hosmer

Oath of Office for Newly Elected Councilmember Bill Cook

 

IV. Election of the President of Council

 

V. Assignment of Committees by the Mayor

 V.   Drawing of Seating Assignments for Councilmembers

VI. Approval of the Mayor’s appointments to commissions and committees as   

            presented

  VII.     Approval of the Minutes

 

VIII.   Letters and Communications/Public Participation

 IX. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer:    no report due

EMS Chief:           no report due

Fire Chief:             no report due

Police Chief:         no report due

Utility Director:    no report due

DPW Superintendent:       no report due

Village Administrator:      no report due

 

Clerk:                                    Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled      

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000         

  

    First Readings:        Ordinance 2022– 01

                                                                             

                                              Second Readings:   

 

                                              Third Readings:      

                                                                              

Appointed Legal Counsel:

 

Mayor:

X. Standing Committees

 Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works                    

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

 

XI.   New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

 

ORDINANCE 2022-01    AN ORDINANCE AMENDING VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCE SECTION 121.01(a)(1) REGULAR MEETINGS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

 

XII.   Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

XIII.  Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

XIV.  Other New Business

 XV. Other Old Business

 

XVI.  Payment of the Bills

 

XVII.  Adjournment

 

Source of above Agenda: NB Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher

