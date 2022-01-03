Village Council Meets Tuesday, 1/4/2022

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by
Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 408 9888
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 54321
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
at HANCOCK -WOOD ELECTRIC BOARD ROOM
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
III. Oath of Office for Newly Elected Councilmember Paula Beaupry
Oath of Office for Newly Elected Councilmember Timothy Pelton
Oath of Office for Newly Elected Councilmember DeeAnne Hosmer
Oath of Office for Newly Elected Councilmember Bill Cook
IV. Election of the President of Council
V. Assignment of Committees by the Mayor
V. Drawing of Seating Assignments for Councilmembers
VI. Approval of the Mayor’s appointments to commissions and committees as
presented
VII. Approval of the Minutes
VIII. Letters and Communications/Public Participation
IX. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: no report due
EMS Chief: no report due
Fire Chief: no report due
Police Chief: no report due
Utility Director: no report due
DPW Superintendent: no report due
Village Administrator: no report due
Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
First Readings: Ordinance 2022– 01
Second Readings:
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
X. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development
Public Safety
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology
XI. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCE SECTION 121.01(a)(1) REGULAR MEETINGS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
XII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XIII. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XIV. Other New Business
XV. Other Old Business
XVI. Payment of the Bills
XVII. Adjournment
Source of above Agenda: NB Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher