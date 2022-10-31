Village Council Meets Tuesday, 11/1/22

The first North Baltimore Village Council meeting of the new month is tomorrow, November 1, 2022 beginning at 5:30pm. Here is the agenda:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

November 1, 2022

5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________, Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the October 18, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)



V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: Submitted

EMS Chief

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator: Submitted

Clerk:

First Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-12

ORDINANCE 2022-13

ORDINANCE 2022-14

ORDINANCE 2022-15

RESOLUTION 18-2022

Second Readings:

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-

Public Safety (Beaupry)-

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)- Event Permit

Public Works (Zeigler) Event Permit

Public Utilities (Julien)

Finance and Technology (Cook)

VIII. First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2022-12 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2022 – 2023 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $77,300 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY



ORDINANCE 2022-13 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

ORDINANCE 2022-14 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022





ORDINANCE 2022-15 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023

RESOLUTION 18-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.



XIV. Adjournment