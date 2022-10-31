Village Council Meets Tuesday, 11/1/22

The first North Baltimore Village Council meeting of the new month is tomorrow, November 1, 2022 beginning at 5:30pm. Here is the agenda:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
November 1, 2022
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________, Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the October 18, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: Submitted
EMS Chief
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director
DPW Superintendent
Village Administrator: Submitted
Clerk:
First Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-12
ORDINANCE 2022-13
ORDINANCE 2022-14
ORDINANCE 2022-15
RESOLUTION 18-2022
Second Readings:
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-
Public Safety (Beaupry)-
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)- Event Permit
Public Works (Zeigler) Event Permit
Public Utilities (Julien)
Finance and Technology (Cook)
VIII. First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2022-12 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2022 – 2023 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $77,300 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
ORDINANCE 2022-13 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
ORDINANCE 2022-14 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
ORDINANCE 2022-15 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023
RESOLUTION 18-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment