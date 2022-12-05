Village Council Meets Tuesday, 12/6/22

Here is the agenda for the December 6, 2022 North Baltimore Village Council meeting, as provided by NB Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

December 6, 2022

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner- _____, Ms. Beaupry- _____, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ____, Ms. Zeigler- ____



III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by __________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the November 15, 2022 meeting. Second by _________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)



V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: December 6th, Hiring Event

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator

Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 20-2022

Second Readings:

Third Readings: Ordinance 2022-13

Ordinance 2022-14

Ordinance 2022-15

Resolution 18-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)- Todd Dickerson’s contract(COTW)

Public Safety (Beaupry)- Geese

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)- Event Permit, Shelter House Agreement, Hold Harmless Policy

Public Works (Zeigler)

Public Utilities (Julien) UV

Finance and Technology (Cook)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



RESOLUTION 20-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MAIN WATERLINES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY:



IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2022-13 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

ORDINANCE 2022-14 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

ORDINANCE 2022-15 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023

RESOLUTION 18-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023



XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ _ $446,169.20__. Second by Mr/s ___________.



XIV. Adjournment