Village Council Meets Tuesday, 12/6/22

Here is the agenda for the December 6, 2022 North Baltimore Village Council meeting, as provided by NB Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher.
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
December 6, 2022
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner- _____, Ms. Beaupry- _____, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ____, Ms. Zeigler- ____
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by __________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the November 15, 2022 meeting. Second by _________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer:
EMS Chief
Fire Chief:
Police Chief: December 6th, Hiring Event
Utility Director
DPW Superintendent
Village Administrator
Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 20-2022
Second Readings:
Third Readings: Ordinance 2022-13
Ordinance 2022-14
Ordinance 2022-15
Resolution 18-2022
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)- Todd Dickerson’s contract(COTW)
Public Safety (Beaupry)- Geese
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)- Event Permit, Shelter House Agreement, Hold Harmless Policy
Public Works (Zeigler)
Public Utilities (Julien) UV
Finance and Technology (Cook)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
RESOLUTION 20-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MAIN WATERLINES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY:
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2022-13 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
ORDINANCE 2022-14 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
ORDINANCE 2022-15 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023
RESOLUTION 18-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ _ $446,169.20__. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment