North Baltimore, Ohio

December 5, 2022 1:20 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
WCCOA Social Services Nurse
March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Briar Hill Health Update
Logo
Weekly Specials

Village Council Meets Tuesday, 12/6/22

Here is the agenda for the December 6, 2022 North Baltimore Village Council meeting, as provided by NB Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

December 6, 2022

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

 

AGENDA

 

I.   Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.  Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner- _____, Ms. Beaupry- _____, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ____, Ms. Zeigler- ____

 
III.  Approval of the Minutes
Motion by __________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the November 15, 2022 meeting.  Second by _________.  All approved.

 

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
 

V.  Letters and Communications

 

VI. Administrative Reports

 

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief                                         

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: December 6th, Hiring Event

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator

 Clerk:  First Readings:      Resolution 20-2022

            Second Readings:  

             Third Readings:     Ordinance 2022-13

                                           Ordinance 2022-14

                                           Ordinance 2022-15

                                           Resolution 18-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:  

VII.  Standing Committees

 Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)- Todd Dickerson’s      contract(COTW)

Public Safety (Beaupry)- Geese

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)- Event Permit, Shelter House   Agreement, Hold Harmless Policy

Public Works (Zeigler)

 Public Utilities (Julien) UV

 Finance and Technology (Cook)

VIII.       New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
 

RESOLUTION 20-2022    A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MAIN WATERLINES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY:
 

IX.             Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X.                Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

ORDINANCE 2022-13   AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
ORDINANCE 2022-14   AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
ORDINANCE 2022-15   AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023
      RESOLUTION 18-2022   A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023
 

XI.             Other New Business

XII.          Other Old Business

XIII.       Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ _ $446,169.20__.  Second by Mr/s ___________.
 
XIV.        Adjournment

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website