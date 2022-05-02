Village Council Meets Tuesday, 5/3/22

Here is the agenda for the first Village Council meeting for May. Starting time is 5:30pm.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

May 3, 2022

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________ Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the ____________ meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)

V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: Submitted bills

EMS Chief No Reports Due

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator:

Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000

First Readings:

Second Readings: on hold

ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE REQUESTING APPROVAL OF A CRA APPLICATION FOR HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. FOR A 15 YEAR 100% TAX ABATMENT ON THEIR PROPERTY AT 0 QUARRY ROAD.

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-Mr. Dickerson at COTW?

Public Safety (Beaupry)-

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

Public Works (Zeigler)

Public Utilities (Julien)- Water Tower Update

Finance and Technology (Cook)—Citizens Supporting NB

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.



XIV. Adjournment

Approved __________________________

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts __________________________

Village Solicitor Janet L. Goldner, Mayor