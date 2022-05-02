Village Council Meets Tuesday, 5/3/22

Here is the agenda for the first Village Council meeting for May. Starting time is 5:30pm.
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
May 3, 2022
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________ Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the ____________ meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: Submitted bills
EMS Chief No Reports Due
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director
DPW Superintendent
Village Administrator:
Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
First Readings:
Second Readings: on hold
ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE REQUESTING APPROVAL OF A CRA APPLICATION FOR HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. FOR A 15 YEAR 100% TAX ABATMENT ON THEIR PROPERTY AT 0 QUARRY ROAD.
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-Mr. Dickerson at COTW?
Public Safety (Beaupry)-
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)
Public Works (Zeigler)
Public Utilities (Julien)- Water Tower Update
Finance and Technology (Cook)—Citizens Supporting NB
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment
Approved __________________________
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts __________________________
Village Solicitor Janet L. Goldner, Mayor