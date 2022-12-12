Village Council Meets Tuesday at 5:30pm

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER at 5:30 pm

AGENDA

I. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Julien– Chair

UV system at the Waste Water treatment Plant update

II. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair

EMS Chief update

Police Chief-hiring event

Spraying around the pond at the park

III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Pelton – Chair

Event Permit-Shelter House policy reviewed/updated; cemetery updated; Youth League agreement

IV. Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Hosmer – Chair

Residential study

Todd Dickerson

Kurt Croy

V Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Mr. Cook – Chair

VI. Call to order Public Works Committee. Ms. Zeigler – Chair

Sidewalk repairs

VII. Adjourn