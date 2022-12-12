Village Council Meets Tuesday at 5:30pm

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER at 5:30 pm
AGENDA
I. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Julien– Chair
UV system at the Waste Water treatment Plant update
II. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair
EMS Chief update
Police Chief-hiring event
Spraying around the pond at the park
III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Pelton – Chair
Event Permit-Shelter House policy reviewed/updated; cemetery updated; Youth League agreement
IV. Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Hosmer – Chair
Residential study
Todd Dickerson
Kurt Croy
V Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Mr. Cook – Chair
VI. Call to order Public Works Committee. Ms. Zeigler – Chair
Sidewalk repairs
VII. Adjourn