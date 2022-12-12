North Baltimore, Ohio

Village Council Meets Tuesday at 5:30pm

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER at 5:30 pm

AGENDA

                                                                                                                                 

I.         Call to order                 Public Utilities Committee.      Mr. Julien– Chair

                                               UV system at the Waste Water treatment Plant update

 

II.        Call to order                Public Safety Committee.   Ms. Beaupry – Chair

                                               EMS Chief update

                                               Police Chief-hiring event

                                               Spraying around the pond at the park

 

III.       Call to order                Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Mr. Pelton – Chair

Event Permit-Shelter House policy reviewed/updated; cemetery updated; Youth League agreement

 

IV.       Call to order                Economic and Community Development.    Ms. Hosmer – Chair

                                               Residential study       

                                               Todd Dickerson

                                                Kurt Croy

 

V         Call to order                 Finance and Technology Committee.     Mr. Cook – Chair

                                                           

 

VI.       Call to order                Public Works Committee.     Ms. Zeigler – Chair

                                               Sidewalk repairs

 

VII.      Adjourn   

