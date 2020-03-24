Village Council Met 3/17/20

By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Village Council was in full force last Tuesday night with plenty of business on their agenda, including dealing with the present Coronavirus (Covid-19)outbreak. To that end, they began the evening by moving the meeting next door from Council Chambers into the Fire Department Meeting Room in order to follow the “Social Distancing” (6 feet of separation) recommendations that Americans are currently following.



Some of the items of interest were:

*Communications with residents concerning things that may need cleaned up on their property. Police officers are to attempt to speak with residents before issuing any citations.

*After a lengthy discussion, permission was granted to advertise for a vacant street laborer position.

* Discussion of parking in The 200 block of N. Main Street. After this year’s construction project it will be angle parking, not parallel parking, as it will provide more spaces.

*Matt Beegle, Chair of the Public Works committee, recommended acceptance of the “Ball Fields Facilities Use Agreement” for 2020.

*10 ordinances were on the agenda and are listed in a separate post here on theNBXpress.

* The Council held a lengthy discussion regarding recommendation on AEP Stormwater Fee appeal. AEP recently purchased adjacent land to the transmission station on East Broadway, and is appealing the Impervious Surface Fee associated with this property. The Village will make a counter-offer.

*The Village Administrator added these highlights from his duties:

Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant (200 block of N. Main Street) – The design phase is 100% completed. Construction bids are being planned for advertisement in mid and late March.



Neighborhood Revitalization Grant (NRG) – The design engineer hired by Wood County has finalized the plans. Poggemeyer Design Group is working with Wood County Planning Commission on setting the construction bid date and pre-bid meeting for early April.



Economic Development – Todd Dickerson is working directly with an interested party specific to a property along Quarry Road. He has requested a meeting with Wood County EDC in order to seek technical and financial assistance on capital utility/infrastructure needs.





Downtown Revitalization Project (100 block of N. Main Street) – The traffic signal poles, accompanying mast arms, and pedestrian signal poles are in fabrication with an anticipated install date in late March.



Follow-up communications have been transmitted weekly in March to the CSX Roadmaster II representative in Willard specific to maintenance and repair of rail-crossings at N. Main St., N. Tarr St., and N. Poe Road.





Poggemyer Design, who has already designed a replacement water tower design for the Village, has been asked to redesign it with alternative water capacity for storage, including 500,000;750,000; and 1,000,000 gallons. Mr. Brillhart was told there would not be an extra cost for this.

The Village will amend the meeting schedule for April because of the Coronavirus pandemic. They will meet only once for the month–at 6:15 on April 14th for a regular meeting, with no public participation.