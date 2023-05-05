Village Council Met on Tuesday 5/2/23

Village Council Meeting May 2, 2023

by Sue Miklovic



The Village Council of North Baltimore held their first meeting of May on Tuesday evening at the council

chambers.



The meeting began with Mayor Goldner announcing the resignation of Village Clerk Kathi Bucher,

effective May 1, and sharing that financial officer Tony Swartz would record the minutes of the meetings

during the time that the clerk position is vacant.



Andrew Kalmar, representing the Wood County Park District, was in attendance to present a check to

the village for a new piece of play equipment for the Village Park. It is a large xylophone and is handicap

accessible and will be installed when it arrives in approximately 8 weeks. The money was provided

through a Wood County Parks grant.





Public Participation: Resident Nancy Delgado asked if any updates have been made to the “blight

ordinance” in the village since her last visit to council (about 4 months ago )She still has problems with

neighbors accumulating large amounts of trash/junk. Mr. Fletcher said, “We have to run it (the

ordinance changes) through Legal and may have to have Public Participation/Hearings”



Immediately after the Public Participation, Councilwoman Dee Hosmer requested an Executive Session.

After the session reconvened back to the council meeting:

Village Administrator Chase Fletcher gave an update of various projects in and around the village.

*Sealed bids for the village-owned property at Walnut St. and Jewett Ave. (where the old tower water

was located and is now being sold) will be opened on May 3.

*Structure- Type Bridge Study for the Water Street bridge is being conducted. The replacement project

beginning date is still a couple of years away.

*ODOT: Bike route has been updated. A map should be available by the end of May. The village was

thanked for their cooperation and help with the North Baltimore portion of the map.

*Fire Chief Ted Francisco informed the council that Mutual Aid agreement for Fire Protection has been

updated.



Councilwoman Paula Beaupry shared NBHS will be holding a “mock crash” in the back parking lot at

12:30 PM on 5/3/23. She also said ”Kudos to the NB Fire Department/EMTs on doing a great job

handling the recent large accident/fire on northbound I-75”



The Council approved Resolution 11-2023 which authorized the Finance Officer to enter into a credit

card agreement with Huntington Bank in conjunction with Huntington’s updated credit card policy via Ordinance 2023-05.

The next meeting is the Committee of the Whole on May 9th, beginning at 5:30pm. There is normally no

Public Participation.