Village Council Met Remotely Last Tuesday

by Sue Miklovic

The Village Council held their meeting last Tuesday, April 14th, by audio conference call, with “social distancing” a necessity and requirement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mayor, Village Administrator, and Finance Officer, as well as the Council Members, Village Chiefs and Department Heads joined in by phone as well as interested members of the community, including me.

After the roll call and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting, Councilman Patterson made a motion to remove resolution 02-2020 from the evening’s business. The resolution was to establish policies and procedures for remote participation in meetings and hearings during the Covid-19 pandemic emergency. Patterson shared his unhappiness with the village hosting the meetings by remote audio connections. “Can’t we take temps and go back to our regular way at Council Chambers with social distancing?” he said. The Mayor explained that it is still necessary to follow the “No More than 10 People” Rule, which is not normally possible in face -to-face meetings. All Council members voted in support of his recommendation to remove the resolution from the agenda. At one point during the meeting, a community member who had “dialed in” to the meeting, could be heard talking loudly to someone at their residence, into their phone and causing disturbance with others being able to hear during the meeting. Mayor Goldner asked the familiar voice to mute their phone and stop talking but was ignored. Mr. Kuhlman then asked the woman to “Mute their phone please” to which the “listener” replied, “Oh, I didn’t know you could hear me” At this point, Mr. Patterson frustratingly replied that this type of situation is exactly why he asked to have the resolution removed from the agenda. “And with that I’m done” he added.

Village Administrator’s report included:

Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant (200 block of N. Main Street) – The design phase is 100% completed. Construction bids have been advertised. Bids will be opened April 24. Neighborhood Revitalization Grant (NRG) – The design engineer hired by Wood County has finalized the plans.



2.Poggemeyer Design Group is working with Wood County Planning Commission on setting the construction bid date and pre-bid meeting for early April. UPDATE: The Wood County Commissioners have postponed the project for the time being. They assured the village the funding is safe.

3.Economic Development – Todd Dickerson is working directly with an interested party specific to a property along Quarry Road. He has requested a meeting with Wood County EDC in order to seek technical and financial assistance on capital utility/infrastructure needs.

4.Downtown Revitalization Project (100 block of N. Main Street) – The traffic signal poles, accompanying mast arms, and pedestrian signal poles are in fabrication with an anticipated install date between April 20-27.

5.Outstanding CSX Issues – Follow-up communications have been transmitted each week in March to the CSX Roadmaster II representative in Willard specific to maintenance and repair of rail-crossings at N. Main Street, N. Tarr Street, and N. Poe Road.

Police, Fire, and EMS Chiefs’ reports are found in a separate article here on TheNBXpress.

The Finance Officer Mr. Swartz shared the finances are balanced down to the penny, and he is actively looking for Covid-19 funding opportunities and applying for whatever he can. He also mentioned the delay in grant funds.

Other items from the meeting:

# A new dispatcher was hired: Tammy Moller.

# A new part-time medic was hired: Brad Lowe



# Village Legal Counsel Joel Kuhlman shared information about Corona Virus FMLA



# AEP was receptive to an offer from the Village concerning tying into the storm water drainage system. AEP will provide an 8 foot base with a 5 foot manhole cover instead of paying a monthly fee for a new property they own in the village. Details are still being finalized.

# Aaron Patterson asked the Mayor if the village is paying employees a regular rate of pay during the pandemic. Mr.Swartz, Mr. Brillhart, and Mayor Goldner explained the administrative decision they made concerning this. Mr. Patterson cited the codified ordinance for paying employees and asked for a special meeting to be held to further discuss this. The meeting is at 6:15pm on April 21st, in the Fire department bay.

#Council member Matt Beegle said he will be moving from North Baltimore, “probably by May 15th” Councilman Patterson asked if Mr. Brillhart could start the process of advertising the soon-to-be-vacant seat. No interviews can be held until Beegle officially resigns.

Special meeting on April 21st at 6:16pm is another audio call-in meeting.





