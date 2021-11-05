Village Council Met Tuesday

Village Council Meeting November 2, 2021, by Sue Miklovic

The Village Council of North Baltimore met on Tuesday evening November 2, 2021 for their first meeting of the month. Councilman Aaron Patterson was absent.

EMS Chief Phil Walter announced that Unit 982 lost its motor while transporting to the Wood County Hospital on Monday. That leaves the Village with only one fully equipped unit. “Last month we had 83 runs. We have already surpassed last years numbers with 683 runs through October, and we still have a couple of months left in the year,” said Chief Walter. The chassis of Unit 982 was purchased “used” 4 years ago, with the hopes it would last for four years. “We fell just a little short of that goal, but it almost made it.”

Mr. Walter shared that he had called 18 different places Tuesday where he thought he might be able to connect with a replacement vehicle. I found an almost brand new one in Pennsylvania, but a couple of other guys are interested too. “There’s not much available out there right now”, he said, “so there’s a lot of competition.” The cost is around $130,000.



Finance Officer Mr. Swartz said, “Chief Walter is very good with watching his budget and has a good amount of money available that could be used for a down payment, while arranging financing (at very low interest) for the cost of the vehicle, IF we can get to the top of the list of those interested in purchasing it.” Having a down payment may be a great advantage to getting the vehicle.

The Council authorized Mr. Swartz to try to put together a deal to purchase the vehicle and to add a special meeting if necessary to authorize the agreement to purchase.

It was mentioned at the meeting that two full-time Police Officers and a council member were all out with Covid. Mr. Swartz mentioned that the village is prepared to be paying some overtime in the Police Department due to the Officers being unable to work.





Mr. Michael Brillhart, Village Administrator reported on these projects:

* a purchase agreement has been executed between buyer and seller of a plot of land along Insley Rd. The buyer has submitted a zoning change application to be heard by the Planning Commission at its November 4th meeting. Todd Dickerson, Economic Development consultant for the village submitted the Ohio Site Inventory Program infrastructure grant application to the state for water and sewer line construction for a spec manufacturing building.

*40 zoning permits have been issued so far in 2021

*TMACOG staff is recommending that the East Water St construction project receive transportation grant funding. A final decision will be made by the TIP committee at its November 22 meeting.

*A meeting between Village staff, Peterman Engineering and Kirk Brothers Construction was held on October 21 specific to the UV Disinfectant project. The redesign by Peterman and Kirk Brothers will be completed by the end of November. Reinstallation of the system by Kirk Brothers will take place between January and May of 2022.

*The County Engineer’s Office will administer the preliminary engineering scope of services specific to the design phase of the Eagleville Road bridge reconstruction According to the county the reconstruction could not begin until after July 2025.

*The Ohio Department of Transportation is reviewing the Village’s Municipal Bridge grant application for 2022 as submitted for the East Water St bridge. Mannick Smith Group in Maumee provided the bridge application specs. A decision by ODOT will be made before the end of this year. If approved for funding, calendar year 2025 is the earliest that construction could begin

*Doug Bender with CHA consulting is coordinating the State Road 18 Traffic Safety analysis while Jeremy Thompson is ODOT’s staff engineer for this project. The Planning Commission will discuss traffic safety concerns specific to State Route 18 at their November 4 meeting.

*The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is planning to bid the distribution line construction scope of work in January 2022 with construction expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022 with completion by December of 2022. (The Village is selling water to them)

*Also at the meeting:

*Leisa Zeigler, chair of the Village Economic and Community Development committee shared a copy of the adopted comprehensive service agreement with Todd Dickerson, of Black Swamp Location Services for review and discussion. They will partner with the Village of North Baltimore’s efforts for a community marketing strategy and will include efforts for industrial development and marketing, residential development and marketing, and commercial development. Additional services are available when needed.

*Brian Zets, Village Solicitor, provided position descriptions for 2 new positions in the North Baltimore Police Department. The position of assistant chief has been eliminated and is being replaced with a Road Sergeant and an Administrative Sergeant. Both are full time positions and report directly to the Police Chief. The positions are expected to be filled and put into action at the beginning of the year.

*Under new business:



* the Mayor shared that the Village Administrator Michael Brillhart has submitted his resignation from that position. Mayor Goldner said, “I have enjoyed working with Michael Brillhart. He has done a great job. He has accepted a position to be nearer to his family- near Cincinnati.

*After a motion was made to accept the resignation, Council President Mike Julien said, “We accept, with regret. On behalf of the Council, thank you. You have been easy to work with.”

Mr. Brillhart’s last day is November 19th.