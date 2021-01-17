Village Council Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

December 15, 2020

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.



II. Roll Call:

Here Absent

Mayor Janet Goldner __x__ ____

Bill Cook __x__ ____

Tim Engard __x__ ____

Mike Julien __x__ ____

Aaron Patterson __x__ ____

Mike Soltis __x__ ____

Leisa Zeigler __x__ ____

Mr. Swartz filled in for clerk

Clerk- Kathi Bucher ____ _x__

Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman ____ ____



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Mr. Patterson made a motion to approve the minutes from the last meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.



IV. Public Participation:

None at this time

Letters and Communications:

None

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: Mr. Soltis made a motion to advertise for 2 full time Police officers. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent: concern on truck miles

Village Administrator: short discussion on his report

Clerk:

Appointed Legal counsel:

Mayor:

Standing Committees:

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)- set up a meeting at a later date

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)

Discussed Todd Dickerson’s contract. He will attend meetings.

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)

Nothing



Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

Nothing

Public Works (Mr. Cook)

Nothing



Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)

Nothing

Motion by Mr. Patterson to change the meeting time on January 5, 2021 from 6:16 pm until 5:20 pm. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

None

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 10-2020 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Resolution 10-2020 read by the mayor by number and title only.

RESOLUTION 10 – 2020 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

Mr. Soltis made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. Did not pass.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt Resolution 10-2020 as amended. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-39 for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2020-39 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 39 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURTNG THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Mr. Solits made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-40 for its third reading by number and title only.

Ordinance 2020-40 read by number and title only the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 40 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to ready Ordinance 2020-41 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2020-41 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 41 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Other New Business

None



XII. Other Old Business

None

Payment of the Bills

None

Adjournment

Approved __________________________

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Joel Kuhlman, Village Solicitor __________________________

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor