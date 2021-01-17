Village Council Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
December 15, 2020
MINUTES
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Roll Call:
Here Absent
Mayor Janet Goldner __x__ ____
Bill Cook __x__ ____
Tim Engard __x__ ____
Mike Julien __x__ ____
Aaron Patterson __x__ ____
Mike Soltis __x__ ____
Leisa Zeigler __x__ ____
Mr. Swartz filled in for clerk
Clerk- Kathi Bucher ____ _x__
Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman ____ ____
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Mr. Patterson made a motion to approve the minutes from the last meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
IV. Public Participation:
None at this time
Letters and Communications:
None
Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer:
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief:
Police Chief: Mr. Soltis made a motion to advertise for 2 full time Police officers. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent: concern on truck miles
Village Administrator: short discussion on his report
Clerk:
Appointed Legal counsel:
Mayor:
- Standing Committees:
Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)- set up a meeting at a later date
Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)
Discussed Todd Dickerson’s contract. He will attend meetings.
Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)
Nothing
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)
Nothing
Public Works (Mr. Cook)
Nothing
Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)
Nothing
Motion by Mr. Patterson to change the meeting time on January 5, 2021 from 6:16 pm until 5:20 pm. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.
- New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
None
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 10-2020 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.
Resolution 10-2020 read by the mayor by number and title only.
RESOLUTION 10 – 2020 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021
Mr. Soltis made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. Did not pass.
Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt Resolution 10-2020 as amended. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.
Mr. Engard made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-39 for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
Ordinance 2020-39 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2020 – 39 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURTNG THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021
Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.
Mr. Solits made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-40 for its third reading by number and title only.
Ordinance 2020-40 read by number and title only the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2020 – 40 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.
Mr. Patterson made a motion to ready Ordinance 2020-41 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
Ordinance 2020-41 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2020 – 41 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.
- Other New Business
None
XII. Other Old Business
None
Payment of the Bills
None
Adjournment
Approved __________________________
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Joel Kuhlman, Village Solicitor __________________________
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor