Village Council Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

December 15, 2020

MINUTES

 I.             Pledge of Allegiance

 Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II.          Roll Call:

Here                Absent

Mayor Janet Goldner                                      __x__              ____

Bill Cook                                                        __x__              ____

Tim Engard                                                     __x__              ____

Mike Julien                                                     __x__              ____

Aaron Patterson                                              __x__              ____

Mike Soltis                                                      __x__              ____

Leisa Zeigler                                                   __x__              ____

 

Mr. Swartz filled in for clerk

Clerk- Kathi Bucher                                       ____                _x__

Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman                         ____                ____

III.       Approval of the Minutes:

Mr. Patterson made a motion to approve the minutes from the last meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

IV.             Public Participation:

None at this time

 Letters and Communications:

None

 Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief:    

 Fire Chief:

Police Chief: Mr. Soltis made a motion to advertise for 2 full time Police officers. Second by Mr. Patterson.  All approved.

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent: concern on truck miles

Village Administrator:  short discussion on his report

Clerk: 

Appointed Legal counsel: 

Mayor: 

  • Standing Committees:

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)- set up a meeting at a later date

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)
 Discussed Todd Dickerson’s contract. He will attend meetings.

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)         

                        Nothing

 Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)          

                        Nothing

Public Works (Mr. Cook)

                        Nothing

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)      

            Nothing

Motion by Mr. Patterson to change the meeting time on January 5, 2021 from 6:16 pm until 5:20 pm.  Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

  • New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

None

 IX.             Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

 Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 10-2020 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Resolution 10-2020 read by the mayor by number and title only.

RESOLUTION 10 – 2020 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

Mr. Soltis made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. Did not pass.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt Resolution 10-2020 as amended. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-39 for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2020-39 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 39 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURTNG THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Mr. Solits made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-40 for its third reading by number and title only.

Ordinance 2020-40 read by number and title only the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 40 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to ready Ordinance 2020-41 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2020-41 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 41 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

  1. Other New Business

None

XII.    Other Old Business

            None

 Payment of the Bills

None

 Adjournment

 Approved                                                       __________________________

 Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Joel Kuhlman, Village Solicitor                                                   __________________________                                        

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

 

 

