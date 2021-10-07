North Baltimore, Ohio

Here are the Council-approved minutes from the September 28, 2021 Village Council Meeting:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

September 28, 2021

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, – Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-absent, Mr. Patterson- Here, Mr. Soltis-absent, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Patterson made a motion to excuse Mr. Julien and Mr. Soltis. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Mr. Cook made a motion to appoint Mr. Patterson as President Pro

Tem. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the September 7, 2021 meeting. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the September 14, 2021 meeting. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

IV. Public Participation:

None

Letters and Communications:

Proclamation of NB as a Village

Prayer Walk this Saturday, October 2, at 10:00 am

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: Regular reports, CARES Act funding, Henry Twps funds, Hazzard pay-third reading tonight-another pay coming

Mike Soltis arrived at 5:41 pm

Skip to VIII

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 22-2021 for its first reading and suspend the 2nd and 3rd readings. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Resolution 22-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 22 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE AMOUNTS AND RATES AS DETERMINED BY THE BUDGET COMMISSION AND AUTHORIZING THE NECESSARY TAX LEVIES AND CERTIFYING THEM TO THE COUNTY AUDITOR PER ORC 5705.34, 35, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 23-2021for its first reading and suspend the 2nd and 3rd readings. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Resolution 23-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 23 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF A DUMP TRUCK AND SNOW PLOW EQUIPMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $160,000.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Request to excuse Mr. Soltis at 5:45 pm. All approved.

Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 20-2021 for its second reading by number and title only. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Resolution 20-2021 ready by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 20-2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE FINANCE OFFICER TO APPLY HAZARDOUS PAY FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES USING CARES ACT FUNDING IN AN AMOUNT OF $1.00 PER HOUR NOT TO EXCEED $65,496.16

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Resolution 16-2021 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 16-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 16 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXTEND THE DESIGN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH POGGEMEYER DESIGN GROUP TO INCLUDE ENGINEERING INSPECTION AND RESIDENT PROJECT REPRESENTATION SERVICES FOR THE 500,000 GALLON WATER STORAGE TANK AND WATER LINE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AT A COST OF $58,950

Mr. Engard made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: Any questions

Police Chief:

Utility Director: coming to October Meeting

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: 1) Todd Dickerson meeting in October 2) Misc 35 zoning permits, NatureWorks grant; ODOT bridge; UV project/issues 3) Rd/Bridge- needs replaced; re-mil and pave worked on it, still water laying 4) Waste Water Agreement- 300,000 gal of water 3% increase this is year 2; Mr. Patterson concerned we keep track of our territory/boundaries; Mr. Cook asked about the sink hole, still working on it; houses to be demolished? (put money aside each year)

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: nothing

Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)

Nothing

Public Safety (Mr.Soltis)

Nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

Nothing- Cook- everyone looking at the drafts? *handout

Public Works (Mr. Cook)

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to

Request permission to advertise, with the intent to sell jointly by sealed bid, two parcels owned by the Village in accordance with ORC Section 721.15. The parcels include: F23-310-350102010000 (lot 92) – 100 Third Street; F23-310-350102009000 (lot 93 53’) – 0 Third Street. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Handouts…Cook questioned the planning commission meeting update- Mayor will check into it

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

Nothing

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)

Nothing

Other New Business

Nothing

XII. Other Old Business

-meet and greet of candidates

-info in the paper with bio’s

-someone to host it

-virtual or in person

Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 110.313.14. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Adjournment

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn at 6:27 PM. Second by

Mr. Engard. All approved.

Approved __________________________

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts __________________________

Village Solicitor Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

