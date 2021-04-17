Village Council Minutes from 4/16/21

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

March 16, 2021

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.



II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Bill Cook-Here, Tim Engard- Here, Mike Julien -Absent, Aaron Patterson-Here, Mike Soltis- Here, Leisa Zeigler-Absent

Mr. Patterson made a motion to excuse Mr. Julien and Ms. Zeigler. Second by Mr. Mr. Engard. All approved.



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Mr. Julien arrived.

Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the March 2 meeting. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Motion by Mr. Julien to move item VIII to VI. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.



IV. Public Participation: none due to COVID

Letters and Communications: Soltis informed council that the government approved funds for the library to be fixed up.



Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: info in packet; Mayor Goldner read Mr. Swartz’s letter: we balanced for the month; agreement; list of bills. Mr. Patterson wanted the Resolution “tabled”; reminder of a finance meeting on the 23rd.

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: nothing

Police Chief:

Utility Director: Need to talk to Mr. Roberts about waterlines where the new road will be laid; meeting tomorrow, Doug already knows, will talk about it then; alternate list would be a good idea

DPW Superintendent: nothing

Village Administrator: UV-concrete poured; MISC-2 zoning permits; CSX-in communication with them; RTE 18-ODOT meeting about concerns; ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT- Mr. Dickerson has two potential developers

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: nothing

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 03-2021 for its first reading and suspend the 2nd and 3rd reading. Second by Mr. Julien.

Resolution 03-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 03-2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS FOR THE FURNISHING OF NECESSARY MATERIALS AND CONSTRUCTION OF AN ELEVATED WATER TOWER ON EAST WATER STREET AND THE INSTALLATION OF APPROXIMATELY 2,100 LINEAL FEET OF WATERLINE AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 04-2021 for its first reading. Second by Mr. Engard.

Resolution 04-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 04-2021 A RESOLUTION AUTJORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE A REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FROM QUALIFIED COSULTANTS TO PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING DESIGN SERVICES SPECIFIC TO THE REPLACEMENT OF WATER MAINS

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 05-2021 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Resolution 05-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 05-2021 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING REVISIONS TO THE VILLAGE PERSONNEL POLICY AND PROCEDURES MANUAL SPECIFIC TO THE FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (FMLA)

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-10 for its first reading and to suspend the 2nd and 3rd reading. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Ordinance 2021-10 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021-10 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING REVISIONS TO THE WHOLESALE WATER SUPPLY CONTRACT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT AND TO DECLARE AND EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler) nothing

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis) nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

-set up a Code Enforcement meeting with Mr. Soltis, Mr. Julien, Chief Lafferty

-Public Meeting- funding generated from the last 5 yrs

Public Works (Mr. Cook) handout: road improvement , get public input; property values, trees down, truck route? Poggemeyer already hired.

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson) nothing

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard) meeting on the 23rd at 4:30 at the Firehall



IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Soltis made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-09 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Ordinance 2021-09 read by number and title only the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021-09 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTIONS 913.05(a)(2), 913.05(d)(1), 913.05(d)(4) and 913.05(d)(4) OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO MODIFY CONDITIONS SPECIFIC TO THE ALLOWANCE OF WATER LINE EXTENSIONS IN THE VILLAGE

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

(TABLED)

Mr. Patterson made a motion to table Resolution 02-2021. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

RESOLUTIONS 02-2021 A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE OHIO AND THE HENRY TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES WITH REGARD TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES.

XIII. Executive Session

Mr. Patterson made a motion to enter into executive session at 6:30 PM for 121.22 G1 to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, promotion, demotion or compensation of a regulated individual. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved

Return to Regular Session

at 6:52 PM.

Other New Business

Mr. Soltis will be gone for three weeks in April

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

Payment of the Bills

Mr. Patterson made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 324,329.01. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Adjournment

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn at 6:53 PM. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

submitted by Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk