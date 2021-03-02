Village Council Minutes from Feb. 2 and Feb. 9

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES

February 2, 2021



Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.



II. Roll Call:

Here Absent

Mayor Janet Goldner _x___ ____

Bill Cook _x___ ____

Tim Engard _x___ ____

Mike Julien _x___ ____

Aaron Patterson ____ __x_

Mike Soltis _x___ ____

Leisa Zeigler ____ __x_

Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Mr. Patterson and Ms. Zeigler. Second by Mr. Julien. All Approved.



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Mr. Cook made a motion to approved the minutes from the January 18, 2021 meeting. Second by Mr. Julien. All Approved.

Letters and Communications:

Madam Mayor made her State of the Village Address. Which included such items as: change of council members, COVID, 100 & 200 Block updates, Shelter House upgrade, parking area, trees planted, scout projects, Pickle ball court, EMS and Police updates. Future items: new water tower, roads to be improved, and more.

Mr. Soltis mentioned the Library grant money and looking for volunteers to help fix ceilings, etc.

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: bills, firetruck, wires separated, Mr. Swartz back on Thursday.

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: Needs dispatcher. Hire Lisa Kruse per form F-19a. P/T $11.00/hr

Mr. Soltis made the motion to hire Lisa Kruse per form F-19a as a P/T dispatcher at a rate of $11.00/hr. To start on 2-3-2021. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Police Chief: nothing

Utility Director: nothing

DPW Superintendent: nothing

Village Administrator: UV- Kirk Brothers working on it; Smoke test results are being looked over; Misc-no zoning permits, WCHD properties are to contact Mr, Brillhart. WHOLESALE WATER-revisions underway; CSX-working on a contact; ST RTE 18- scheduling a meeting about the road.

Clerk: Nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: Cory Kuhlman send information to Mr. Brillhart who will send everything together to Mr. Kuhlman who will have information at the COTW.

Email yesterday about a Legal Firm who is applied for Legal Council Position. Thursday at 5:30 meeting. Mr. Julien stated to try to schedule meetings on COTW days as that is why they were added.

Mr. Soltis wants to get the word out about the ½% tax. How, water bill, new sign, banner across Main Street. The plan is to have this on the November ballot.

Mr. Dickerson will be at COTW.

Mayor: nothing

Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)– Nothing

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)– November Levy

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)–Family Medical Leave Act needs updated; Code Officer

Public Works (Mr. Cook)–Legion donated $1,000 for a new sign at the Park; Mayor corrected herself with the new exercise equipment, the money was for the trash cans. The Legion needs a bill for the flags that were used on Memorial Day.

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)– Nothing

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)– CMI switchover has begun

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Soltis made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-06 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Julien.

Ordinance 2021-06 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 06 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING A JOINT MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE AND HENRY TOWNSHIP FOR MAINTENANCE REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENTS ON QUARRY ROAD – (please see the attached Agreement approved as to form by Wood County Prosecuting Attorney in December 2020)

VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-02 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2021-02 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021-02 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE FOR THE INVITATION TO BID SPECIFIC TO THE FURNISHING OF NECESSARY MATERIALS AND REPAVING OF SPECIFIC ALLEYWAYS LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUADRANT OF THE VILLAGE.

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-03 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Julien.

Ordinance 2021-03 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021-03 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE FOR THE INVITATION TO BID SPECIFIC TO THE FURNISHING OF NECESSARY MATERIALS AND REPAVING OF EAST STREET WITH PROJECT BOUNDARIES BETWEEN AMERICAN LEGION DRIVE AND POPLAR STREET

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-05 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Soltis.

Ordinance 2021-05 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021-05 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS FOR THE INSTALLATION OF SIDEWALKS ALONG THE SOUTHSIDE OF EAST BROADWAY STREET BETWEEN TARR STREET AND RUDOLPH ROAD AND FOR THE EAST SIDE OF RUDOLPH ROAD FROM EAST BROADWAY STREET TO APPROXIMATELY 200 FEET NORTH OF EAST BROADWAY STREET

IX Third Readings of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Other New Business

None

Other Old Business

None

Payment of the Bills

Mr. Julien made a motion to pay the bills in the amount of $155,244.23. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Adjournment

Mr. Julien made the motion to adjourn. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

———————————————————

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 5:30 PM

VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

Minutes

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Janet Goldner-Present, Bill Cook-Present, Tim Engard-Present, Mike Julien-Present, Aaron Patterson-Present, Mike Soltis-Present, Leisa Zeigler-Present

Interview with the Law Firm Isaac Wiles for Legal Services – Brian Zets, Esq.

-rescheduled due to weather

Request motion to move into executive session – in accordance with

ORC 121.22 (G)(2) to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to move into executive session at 6:31PM per ORC 121.22 (G)(2). Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Motion to reconvene into Special Council Meeting session

Mr. Julien requested to returned to regular session at 7:04 PM. Second by Ms. Zeigler.



V. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-07 for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2021-07 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 07 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SUBURBAN PROPANE, L.P. FOR THE PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE SITUATED AT 1234 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY, NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD COUNTY, OHIO IN A PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $325,000

VII. Motion to adjourn Special Council Meeting and reconvene into the Committee of the Whole

Mr. Patterson made the motion to adjourn the Special Meeting at 6:06. PM. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.