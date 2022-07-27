Village Council Minutes from June 2022

Here are the Official minutes from the NB Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher, for the North Baltimore Village Council Special meeting, held June 14, 2022:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Tuesday, JUNE 14, 2022
5:30 PM
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
Minutes
Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here
- New Legislation
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-03 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.
Ordinance 2022-03 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2022-03 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE FEDERALLY AND STATE RECOGNIZED HOLIDAYS AND AMENDING THE PERSONNEL POLICY TO REFLECT THE SAME AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY.
Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. Ms. Beaupry- yes; Mr. Cook- no; Ms. Hosmer-yes; Mr. Julien-no; Mr. Pelton-no; Ms. Zeigler-yes; Mayor-yes Motion passed
- Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee
of the Whole
Adjourn at 5:32