Village Council Minutes from June 2022

Here are the Official minutes from the NB Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher, for the North Baltimore Village Council Special meeting, held June 14, 2022:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, JUNE 14, 2022

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

Minutes

Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

New Legislation

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-03 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-03 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-03 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE FEDERALLY AND STATE RECOGNIZED HOLIDAYS AND AMENDING THE PERSONNEL POLICY TO REFLECT THE SAME AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY.

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. Ms. Beaupry- yes; Mr. Cook- no; Ms. Hosmer-yes; Mr. Julien-no; Mr. Pelton-no; Ms. Zeigler-yes; Mayor-yes Motion passed

Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee

of the Whole

Adjourn at 5:32