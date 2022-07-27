North Baltimore, Ohio

July 27, 2022 6:10 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
OB You’re Expecting
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
Weekly Specials
GOST 2022 Rail Button
Ol’ Jenny
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
2022.03.25 Update website
Logo

Village Council Minutes from June 2022

Here are the Official minutes from the NB Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher, for the  North Baltimore Village Council Special meeting, held June 14, 2022:

 

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, JUNE 14, 2022

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

Minutes

 Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

 Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

  • New Legislation

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-03 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-03 read by number and title only by the mayor.

 ORDINANCE 2022-03   AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE FEDERALLY AND STATE RECOGNIZED HOLIDAYS AND AMENDING THE PERSONNEL POLICY TO REFLECT THE SAME AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY.

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. Ms. Beaupry- yes; Mr. Cook- no; Ms. Hosmer-yes; Mr. Julien-no; Mr. Pelton-no; Ms. Zeigler-yes; Mayor-yes  Motion passed

  1.          Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee     

                 of the Whole

 

                 Adjourn at 5:32

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website