Village Council Minutes from May 3, 2022 Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING

May 3, 2022 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Absent, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Julien made a motion to excuse Mr. Cook. Second by Ms. Zeigler..

All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the April 19, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none

V. Letters and Communications: none

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief: no questions

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent: no questions

Village Administrator: Web meeting with AEP-field review in the future; map to split the town into quadrants for ordinance violations; LPA training is complete; America’s Homeplace, CT Consultants easement permits for waterline project.

Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000

First Readings:

Updated language for 2022-01, third reading in 2wks

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to move the second reading Ordinance 2022-01 to Roman Numeral IX. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Second Readings: on hold

ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE REQUESTING APPROVAL OF A CRA APPLICATION FOR HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. FOR A 15 YEAR 100% TAX ABATMENT ON THEIR PROPERTY AT 0 QUARRY ROAD.

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal counsel: should be coming quarterly, was here at January meeting at Hancock Wood. Request for him to be here, bill varies not a flat rate

-any input on the UV situation? Trojan was here accessing the situation

Mayor: things are moving forward; mock crash this week, no rain date; the dinner was nice, a lot of people to connect with

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-Todd Dickerson will be at COTW; talked with a developer om the lot on Main that is vacant now

Public Safety (Beaupry)- Mock crash, Body cam’s to moratorium; update coming on an issue for executive session

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)-all good

Public Works (Zeigler)-hole fixed; American Legion Drive-dura patched; Josh Long to take down cemetery sing to fix and paint it; urn-flower club to take care of it

Public Utilities (Julien)-tower welding for 3 more weeks; Ms. Zeigler posted a video; fence idea yet?

Finance and Technology (Cook)-Citizens Supporting NB; vote tonight-Wood County Board of Elections

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

None

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-01 by number and title only by the mayor for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-01 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE REQUESTING APPROVAL OF A CRA APPLICATION FOR HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. FOR A 15 YEAR 100% TAX ABATMENT ON THEIR PROPERTY AT 0 QUARRY ROAD.

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XI. Other New Business

None

XII. Other Old Business

None

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 197,179.03. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 5:53 PM. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Vllage Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor