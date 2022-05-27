Village Council Minutes from May 3, 2022 Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING
May 3, 2022 MINUTES
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Absent, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here
Mr. Julien made a motion to excuse Mr. Cook. Second by Ms. Zeigler..
All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the April 19, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
IV. Public Participation: none
V. Letters and Communications: none
VI. Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer:
EMS Chief: no questions
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent: no questions
Village Administrator: Web meeting with AEP-field review in the future; map to split the town into quadrants for ordinance violations; LPA training is complete; America’s Homeplace, CT Consultants easement permits for waterline project.
Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
First Readings:
Updated language for 2022-01, third reading in 2wks
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to move the second reading Ordinance 2022-01 to Roman Numeral IX. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
Second Readings: on hold
ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE REQUESTING APPROVAL OF A CRA APPLICATION FOR HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. FOR A 15 YEAR 100% TAX ABATMENT ON THEIR PROPERTY AT 0 QUARRY ROAD.
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal counsel: should be coming quarterly, was here at January meeting at Hancock Wood. Request for him to be here, bill varies not a flat rate
-any input on the UV situation? Trojan was here accessing the situation
Mayor: things are moving forward; mock crash this week, no rain date; the dinner was nice, a lot of people to connect with
VII. Standing Committees:
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-Todd Dickerson will be at COTW; talked with a developer om the lot on Main that is vacant now
Public Safety (Beaupry)- Mock crash, Body cam’s to moratorium; update coming on an issue for executive session
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)-all good
Public Works (Zeigler)-hole fixed; American Legion Drive-dura patched; Josh Long to take down cemetery sing to fix and paint it; urn-flower club to take care of it
Public Utilities (Julien)-tower welding for 3 more weeks; Ms. Zeigler posted a video; fence idea yet?
Finance and Technology (Cook)-Citizens Supporting NB; vote tonight-Wood County Board of Elections
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
None
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Mr. Julien made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-01 by number and title only by the mayor for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
Ordinance 2022-01 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE REQUESTING APPROVAL OF A CRA APPLICATION FOR HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. FOR A 15 YEAR 100% TAX ABATMENT ON THEIR PROPERTY AT 0 QUARRY ROAD.
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
XI. Other New Business
None
XII. Other Old Business
None
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 197,179.03. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.
XIV. Adjournment
Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 5:53 PM. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Vllage Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor