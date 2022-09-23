Village Council Minutes from Meeting on 9/6/22

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

September 6, 2022 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance



Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:



Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Absent, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Mr. Julien. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

All approved.



III. Approval of the Minutes:



Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the August 16, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none

V. Letters and Communications: none

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: nothing to report

EMS Chief: further discussion at COTW

Fire Chief: radios to be installed, decals on hold

Police Chief: further discussion at COTW

Utility Director: nothing

DPW Superintendent: new yard hydrant at the old cemetery.

Village Administrator: 1) Water Replacement Project-waiting for final sign off. 2) CSX sidewalks-contractor chosen now waiting on CSX to approve or not. 3&4) CT Consultants-walked Broadway, updated estimate cost and funding. 5) Water St Bridge Replacement- received letters of interest and qualifications, need to score them next. 6) State Route 18 Safety Study-received recommendations, sent a response. Grass Violations- 31 plus 8 more to be delivered. Zoning Permits-57 requests.

Clerk: nothing

First Readings: RESOLUTION 12-2022

Second Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-05

ORDINANCE 2022-06

ORDINANCE 2022-07

ORDINANCE 2022-08

ORDINANCE 2022-09

Third Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-03

Appointed Legal counsel: we have been working with them a lot

Mayor: nothing

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-reached out to Mr. Dickerson:

5 leads on Industrial; residential study, more at COTW

Public Safety (Beaupry)-held a meeting, Police need officers, handed out a packet for council members to look over for next COTW; Ms. Hosmer brought up the geese situation

Personnel, Policy, and Ordinance Review (Pelton)– $50,000.00 purchase price increase for Village Administrator, discuss at COTW

Public Works (Zeigler)– for COTW a policy for the use of the City Park, name the Park off Broadway, COTW

Public Utilities (Julien)- water tower is done, water soon, fence around it to be added

Finance and Technology (Cook)-signs for the fire levy? Need to check with the Chief.

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 12-2022 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Beaupry.

Resolution 12-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor

RESOLUTION 12 – 2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE TWO (2) SENTINEL AIQ ULTRASONIC ALGAE DEVICES FOR $19,500 EACH AND THEIR ATTACHMENTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF THE VILLAGE RESERVOIRS FROM MARYLAND BIOCHEMICAL, NOT TO EXCEED $43,000.00.



IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-05 by number and title for its second reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2022-05 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-05 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS, AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-06 by number and title for its second reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2022-06 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-06 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.



Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-07 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-07 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-07 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CERTIFICATION OF SEWER INSTALLATION AGREEMENTS AS SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-08 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-08 read by number ad title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-08 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-09 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-09 read by number ad title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-09 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE EDITION AND INCLUSION OF CERTAIN ORDINANCES AS PARTS OF THE VARIOUS COMPONENT CODES OF THE CODIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO.



X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-03 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-03 read by number and title only by the mayor.

DISCUSSION: Ms. Hosmer disagrees, there was talk about if open to a lawsuit; federal money could be lost. Mayor said it does not look good, talked to Mr. Zetts regarding it. Mr. Swartz said it could be a Perk for retention of current employees, we have good benefits here.

ORDINANCE 2022-03 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE FEDERALLY AND STATE RECOGNIZED HOLIDAYS AND AMENDING THE PERSONNEL POLICY TO REFLECT THE SAME

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Beaupry. Ms. Hosmer and Mr. Pelton voted no. Ms. Zeigler, Ms. Beaupry and Mr. Cook voted yes. Motion passed.

XI. Other New Business

Ms. Zeigler received an email from Briar Hill Health Campus for Trunk or Treat on October 24th. Use reservoir parking for overflow. It was well attended last year. Yes, they are welcome to use the lot.

XII. Other Old Business

Ms. Hosmer- Caboose renovations- handout- Someone mentioned they would like to see it stay red; plan is to paint it school colors. Ms. Hosmer wants a vote tonight.

Ms. Hosmer made a motion to renovate the caboose according to the handout that was given to each council member. Second by Mr. Cook. Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Pelton

and Mr. Cook voted Yes while Ms. Zeigler and Ms. Beaupry voted no. Motion passed.

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $222,167.65. Second by Mrs. Beaupry. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:27 PM. Second by Ms. Beaupry.

All approved.

Approved,

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor