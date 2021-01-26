Village Council News

By Sue Miklovic

The Village Council of North Baltimore met Tuesday evening January 19th in the village Fire Department meeting room. All council members were present.

The finance officer, Tony Swartz, reported that he had closed the fiscal books for FY2020. He reported the results were very positive for the year. “The fiscal year 2020 is the first good year with no problems , corrections, etc. This will be the base year to compare all future years going forward, “said Swartz.

Mr. Swartz reported he had met with the Henry Township trustees at their meeting on January 12, 2021 at the Township garage. He presented information to them on an EMS contract renewal. The current contract was at $42,500 per year. The new contract, which is based on the number of runs in the Township, is at $54,318 per year. He is proposing the village offer a three- year contract again. The Township trustees will be meeting on the 26th of January and will take action on the contract at that meeting, as long as the agreement is acceptable to council. Twelve percent of the NB EMS runs are outside of NB village limits and in Henry Township.

They are testing the new municipal software having completed the first of three data pulls from the old software and are comparing results and making the needed tweaks to meet the village’s needs. Mr.Swartz anticipates the new software should be ready to go live in about 60 days. “ I am sure there will be a few bumps in the road but in the end, the residents will have an option to pay their bill electronically from their checking or savings account with $0.00 fees. It will bring our in-house utility software into the 21st century. “

Public Safety: The Council approved hiring a full-time Lead Paramedic and a full-time EMT. Chief Lafferty reported the geese population problem at the Village Park is taken care of.

Public Works: A short discussion was held where to place a new piece of exercise equipment that will be installed in the park. It was acquired through a grant and is intended to be used by people with disabilities and wheel-chair users.

Economic Development: Leisa Zeigler reported Todd Dickerson is scheduled to be present at the February Council meeting to give an update on his efforts of assisting the village recruit businesses that are interested in the area.

Village Administrator Michael Brillhart shared the contractors for the UV Disinfection project will be Kirk Brothers. An April 15th completion date is anticipated. He also reported the village finally received the report from the smoke tests conducted last summer. He also reported there is a Planning Commission meeting for Tuesday, January 26.

Mayor Goldner reported the Village has received another grant from the Wood County Park District which will provide 10 new heavy-duty trash receptacles, valued at $4653. She also reported they will interview a candidate for Village Legal Counsel.

The ordinances (First Reading) were for advertising for bids for repaving materials for certain alleys, also part of East Street, and a sidewalk project on part of the south side of East Broadway. There was an ordinance authorizing the village administrator to submit a permit to install Project Application to the Ohio EPA specific to the 500,000 gallon elevated water tower and water line improvements project in the amount of $7864.00 and to declare an emergency.

Councilman Aaron Patterson requested Council move to Executive Session.