Village Council News from June 2021 Meetings

What I’ve Heard……so far……by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

Tomorrow night (6/22/2021) there is a Special Meeting of the North Baltimore Village Council, to tighten up some unfinished business.

During the Summer months of June, July, and August, the Council has only 2 meetings per month, instead of three, as is normal for the remaining months of the year. There is a lot of activity happening in many areas of Village administration presently, and the special meeting needed to be added in order to conduct official business. There are many rules and regulations that must be followed in every action they take.

Many times, I am the only member of the public that attends the meetings, and I can assure you I don’t catch everything going on and can only share it with you as I have heard it. It gets interpreted as I understand it in my mind, and I admit I sometimes struggle with how to put it into fair and accurate words.

I often see comments on www.theNBXpress.com or social media, from many people who have some great ideas they could be sharing with the Village officials, but I also see some mean spirited, not-so-wise words from people, too. We all have the opportunity to learn how our community is operated and to observe the processes of municipal legislation, and to contribute in a positive way, if we choose to.

Here are a few of the things I’ve heard discussed, requested, debated, suggested, voted on , praised, and agreed to during June 2021:

-June 8th, Committee of the Whole meeting

-A report was given of the new elevated water tank project and waterline improvement project

-It was recommended to reinstate water bill late fees in August. There are currently about 60 delinquent accounts.

-There was discussion on an East Broadway Street grant project, available through TMACOG

-There was discussion of a Bridge Grant Program through ODOT, that work on the East Water Street Bridge would qualify for.

-There was an update on the installation and wiring of the new Village electronic sign (paid for with CARES funds, and which is now working)

June 15th, Regular Council Meeting

-Councilman Tim Engard was absent.

-There was a request from the NB Chamber of Commerce for street closures specific to the “Good Ole Summertime” event

-Administrative reports were submitted, including Fire, EMS, and Police Chiefs (their reports were posted on theNBXpress.com last week)

-Resident Becky Walter expressed her disappointment and concern with AEP wanting to install poles on Gilette, after moving the project from Wabash.

-Boy Scout Jesse Vanlerburg was present to ask Council for approval of his proposed Eagle Scout project. Flags would be purchased by folks who would want to honor a special veteran on a flag that would then be flown in the downtown area. Larry Bateson, Scout advisor and Brian Vanlerberg, Assistant Scoutmaster accompanied Jesse at the meeting. Council approved of the idea. More details will be presented in the near future.



The Council finally came to an agreement on the wording of the Resolution02-2021, which was given it’s third reading. The resolution establishes an agreement between the Village of North Baltimore, and Henry Township Board of Trustees with regard to Emergency Medical Services. If approved by the Township, it would provide approximately $96,000 in 2021 to North Baltimore and be revalued each year, based on used services.18.5% of the population of Henry Township currently resides outside of North Baltimore.

Special meeting scheduled for 5:30pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021. in the Village Council Chambers–not the Fire Station training Room.