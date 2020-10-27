Village Council News from Last Meeting

By Sue Miklovic

The Village Council of North Baltimore met last Tuesday, October 20th at the Village Fire Bay.

In the absence of the mayor, council president Mike Julien led the meeting. Council member Bill Cook was appointed to council president pro-tem for the meeting.

During public participation, candidate for Wood County Sheriff, Ruth Babel-Smith, was present at the meeting to share her platform and answer any questions from the council members concerning her run for office. “Public service is my number one priority,” she said.

Village Administrator Michael Brillhart gave an update of the grant projects in progress. He also shared that the bids for the UV disinfection project will be opened November 12. He reported the Wood County Health Department has issued housing code violations against seven properties in the village that need abatement.

Councilman Aaron Patterson asked,” Who closed down Mitchell Rd? “ The administrator replied he hadn’t been notified but he will contact them to find out why it was closed. Mr. Patterson replied, “I want it opened tomorrow. There’s a protocol that I would expect “

Councilman Bill Cook (chair of Public Works Committee) shared a desired revision to the Municipal Parking lot paving project, which is part of the NRG grant. Public Works Superintendent Doug Wickard has recommended the change to eliminate concrete aprons near the alley. This would increase the ease of cleaning snow away. Council made a motion to approve the suggested change.

Also heard at the meeting :

Brian Roberts: “We are bypassing flushing hydrants this month due to being short staffed. There are seven applicants for our open position”

Mike Julien: “I’m concerned about the catch basins on Walnut Street (that are part of the NRG grant program.) I’m concerned for the safety of school kids walking home”



Mike Soltis: “I feel the community really stepped up to help the family that lost everything in the fire last week “

Mr. Julien: “There are several bushes in alleyways that need trimmed, so they are not blocking the drivers view as they exit the alley”

Mr. Brilhart: “I just got a (text) message from the County Engineer’s office. They closed Mitchell Rd for a Road Use study”

Mr. Patterson: “They owe us the courtesy of letting us know”

It was brought to council’s attention that village resident Tom Green has mowed the grass of an empty property near his home for the entire summer. Council expressed their gratefulness for his willingness to be a good neighbor/citizen.

There was a motion requested to move into executive session at the end of the regular meeting, in accordance with ORC 121 .22 G (8) to consider confidential information related to negotiation with other political subdivisions responding request for economic development assistance. No further action was expected to be taken.