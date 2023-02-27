Village Council of NB Minutes from Last 2 Meetings

Here are the official/approved minutes from the February 7, 2023 and Special Council Meeting on February 14, 2023 North Baltimore Village Council Meetings, as provided by the Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

Minutes

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II.Roll Call

Mayor Goldner -Here, Ms. Beaupry -Here, Mr. Cook -Here, Ms. Hosmer -Here, Mr. Julien -Here, Mr. Pelton -Here, Ms. Zeigler -Here

III. First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 02-2023 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Resolution 02-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 02-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH MANNIK SMITH GROUP FOR PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING DESIGN WORK RELATED TO THE EAST WATER STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Second Readings of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 01-2023 by number and title only for its second reading and to suspend the third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Resolution 01-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 01-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE SALE, BY INTERNET AUCTION DURING CALENDAR YEAR 2023, OF MUNICIPALLY OWNED PERSONAL PROPERTY WHICH IS NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE OR WHICH IS OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH IT WAS ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2023-01 by number and title only for its second reading and to suspend the third reading. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Ordinance 2023-01 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2023-01 AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED MOTOR VEHICLES THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2023-02 by number and title only for its second reading and to suspend the third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Ordinance 2023-02 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2023-02 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR, OR HIS DESIGNEE, TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS TO SELL PARCEL NUMBER F23-310-260318011000, CURRENTLY OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2023-03 by number and title only for its second reading and to suspend the third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Ordinance 2023-03 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2023-03 AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED WATERCRAFT, VEHICLES, AND EQUIPMENT THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee

of the Whole

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn to COTW at 5:36. Second by Mr. Julien. All agreed, moved to COTW.

Approved, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

***************************************************************************************************************

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

February 7, 2023

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance



Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:



Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Absent, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Absent, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Ms. Hosmer. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

All approved.

Mr. Julien made a motion to excuse Mr. Pelton. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.



III. Approval of the Minutes:



Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the January 17, 2023 meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none



V. Letters and Communications: Mr. Cook had a hand out; brush, recycling

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: bills submitted

EMS Chief: nothing

Fire Chief: New hire, Chris Zeller per form F-19a

Mr. Cook made a motion to hire Chris Zeller as Volunteer fire fighter per form F-19a starting February 7, 2023 at a rate of $15.00-/run; max $22.00 Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Police Chief: Contacted area technical schools; stipends? Unique opportunity for experience in our area. Options? Job Fair?

Utility Director: nothing

DPW Superintendent: nothing; They suggested a UV virtual meeting but we said no. Here on February 9, 2023.

Great job by all of our employees!

Village Administrator: Our VA is on the Board of Trustees of TMACOG!

Water Main Replacement Project-pre-bid meeting on the 31st, bid opening later in the month. UV system- no virtual meeting to be held, they have until February 17th. Here on February 9. TMACOG- aiding to make decisions for regional partners. Downtown Beautification- attended a workshop and will be in contact with the presenter to get more details. Acceleration by Design, LLC, Lorie Vincent CECD, President/Founder, 1520 Juliette Way #3202, Cedar Park, Texas, 78613 [email protected] 806-683-2553

Water Street Bridge- phone call with Mannik and Smith to discuss the fee/scope of work. Need to move on this to keep on schedule. Looking at May 2025.

Shawn Benjamin, Scout Master, has requested for us to close the City Park on October 13-15th for a Scout Jubilee. We have done this in the past.

Motion by Mr. Cook to close the City Park on October 13th until the 15th for the Boy Scouts. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Clerk:

Ordinance 2023-01

Ordinance 2023-02

Resolution 01-2023

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: New organizational manual? It is good for 4 years

VII. Standing Committees:

-Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)

Mr. Dickerson’s contract. Mr. Cook pointed out on page two there is a typo, the year needs to be 2023 not 2022. There will be a meeting soon.

-Public Safety (Beaupry)

Ordinance Enforcement Person (Mr. Cook) talk at COTW

-Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)

Sunshine Law (Mr. Cook) be careful, all of us; Meeting to discuss “blight”.

-Public Works (Cook)

Park Person-working on it

Pond-people asking about it; discussion

Geese- at COTW-talk to Mr. Long, not for us to continue discussing

-Public Utilities (Pelton) nothing

-Finance and Technology (Hosmer)

iPads- had a discussion with Mr. Swartz on type, usage, etc; Mr. Cook hard copies, keep them at Village Hall or take home?

Police hiring incentives

All first readings tonight.

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 01-2023 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 01-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 01-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE SALE, BY INTERNET AUCTION DURING CALENDAR YEAR 2023, OF MUNICIPALLY OWNED PERSONAL PROPERTY WHICH IS NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE OR WHICH IS OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH IT WAS ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY



Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2023-01 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2023-01 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2023-01 AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED MOTOR VEHICLES THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2023-02 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2023-02 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2023-02 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR, OR HIS DESIGNEE, TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS TO SELL PARCEL NUMBER F23-310-260318011000, CURRENTLY OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2023-03 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2023-03 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2023-03 AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED WATERCRAFT, VEHICLES, AND EQUIPMENT THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XI. Other New Business

Attorney- in July; solicit others? Yes RFQ’s;

Old Whistle Stop-opening this year.

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 345,538.17. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:18 PM. Second by

Mr. Cook. All approved.

Approved, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor