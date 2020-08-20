Village Council Official Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING

July 21, 2020 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mentioned Wood County is on a code RED. AEP situation will be open to the public for council to hear information about residents’ concerns.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Matt Beegle-Here, Tim Engard -Here, Mike Julien- Here, Aaron Patterson-absent, Mike Soltis- Here, Leisa Zeigler-Here

Ms. Zeigler made the motion to excuse Mr. Patterson. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Clerk Kathi Bucher- Present, Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman-absent

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Mr. Cook made the motion that the special meeting minutes from June 23 be approved. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made the motion that the regular minutes from June 23 be approved. Second by Mr. Solits. All approved.

IV. Public Participation:

AEP- Resident Ryan Goolsby spoke to council about AEP wanting to put towers up in their front yards on Wabash Ave. (handout) Not the Villages right of way, but their part of the yard.

Mr. Patterson arrived at 6:20 pm

Our VA has sent this to our lawyer. Check our franchise agreement. AEP not responding to residents’ emails. Project to start 2022.

Mr. Kuhlman arrived at 6:31 pm

Letters and Communications:

Meeting to paint the downtown.

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: submitted- we are holding our own; gas tax is up in the air; there are two resolutions tonight, asking they each be read as an emergency; working on the truck cost

Update: concern on purchased power cot: was approved on March 17, 2020, motion by Mr. Patterson.

EMS Chief: no questions

Fire Chief: Mr. Soltis in interested in voting on the increase for the fire department

Police Chief: no questions

Utility Director: no questions

DPW Superintendent: no questions

Village Administrator: 200 Block, delayed due to worker with COVID; NRG- project extended through December 31, 2020. The bid went to Henry W. Bergman: ED- Mr. Dickerson is communicating with interested parties. UV- Peterman is completing the design/engineering scope; Smoke test-in process;

CDBG- “Target of Opportunity”- exterior renovations

-use a message board out front for residents: CSX not on schedule; problem areas around the tracks as well; no one wants to take care of it

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: nothing

Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms Zeigler)

Mr. Dickerson gave members a handout; COVID unkind to real estate; 4 sites out there; one read family ready to go to auction; Marketing- there have been clicks on the site and he will reach out to them; NorthBaltimore.com. Residential housing- do a survey?

Updating the town is a great idea that would need volunteers do accomplish this.

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)

Expand the facility; talk with Phil about pay

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

COTW- enforcement officer code/update

Student Rep? The Mayor has reached out the to HS secretary. A letter should go to all juniors.

Public Works (Mr. Cook)

200 Block has already been covered

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

Nothing

Finance and Technology (Ms. Engard)

Nothing

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Nothing

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion that Ordinance 2020-22 be read for its second reading by number and title only by the mayor. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Ordinance 2020-22 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDNANCE 2020 – 22 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE FINANCE OFFICER TO ENTER INTO A SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH LINK COMPUTER CORPORATION FOR THE PURCHASE OF UTILITY BILLING, CUSTOMER INFORMATION SYSTEM, AND COLLECTIONS MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 03-2020 by number and title only by the mayor for its second reading and to suspend the third reading. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Resolution 03-2020 read by the mayor by number and title only.

RESOLUTION 03 – 2020 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

Mr. Patterson made the motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 04-2020 by number and title only by the mayor for its second reading and to suspend the third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Resolution 04-2020 read by the mayor by number and title only.

RESOLUTION 04 – 2020 A RESOUTION AFFIRMING THAT FUNDS RECEIVED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE UNDER THE CORONAVIRUS AID, RELIEF, AND ECONOMIC SECURITY ACT WILL BE EXPENDED ONLY ON COSTS INCURRED SPECIFIC TO THE ACT

Mr. Patterson made the motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 05-2020 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Engard.

Resolution 05-2020 read by the mayor by number and title only.

RESOLUTION 05 – 2020 CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT BETWEEN WOOD COUNTY, OHIO AND THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Nothing

Other New Business

Nothing

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills at $303,864.46. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Adjournment

Motion to adjourn made by Mr. Patterson. All approved.