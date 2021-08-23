Village Council-Part 2 for August

Village Council August 10,2021 Special Meeting and Committee of the Whole

By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Village Council met for a Special Council Meeting at 5:30pm on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30pm. Councilwoman Leisa Zeigler was absent.

Permission was requested and approved to purchase a new Police Department Black Chevy Tahoe vehicle for $49,239. (Editor’s note: Every year the Police, Fire and EMS departments budget money for vehicle replacement. It often takes multiple years of savings to acquire the necessary funds to purchase the needed vehicles, even when special grants and government pricing discounts are included)



It was requested and approved to promote Kayleb Stuff from part-time to full-time Police Officer.

There was a motion to adjourn the Special meeting and reconvene into the regular monthly Committee of the Whole.

During the Committee of the Whole, (Public Utilities Committee-Aaron Patterson-chair) Utility Director Brian Roberts gave an update on the UV Disinfection project at the Waste Water Treatment Plant on East Broadway. Two representatives from Peterman Associates who engineered the project, were in attendance to lend support and confirmation of the changes that Mr, Roberts has suggested to the company that set up the installation of the system. The system is not operating at the full anticipated capacity of water disinfection that was expected, and the installers are not in agreement of the changes suggested by Mr. Roberts, to increase the amount of water being disinfected daily. The purpose of the UV Disinfection system is to get rid of chlorine and sulfur dioxide in the purification of the waste water.

Mr Roberts also gave his opinion of Poggemyer Design being involved in the water tower project. He stated he is working with different people on this project and has confidence that they will not give the unsatisfactory work experienced in the past. He also shard the village is 6 months AHEAD of schedule on Broadway and Taylor Street Water Main replacement project.

The Public Safety Committee (Mike Soltis-chair) shared a discussion of possible reorganization of Police department positions and acquisition of department vehicles

The Personnel, Policy and Ordinance review Committee (Mike Julien-chair) talked about possible use of CARES act funds for personnel costs during Covid-19 pandemic

Finance and Technology Committee (Tim Engard-chair) The new Utility payment software program is up and running. You can sign up for on-line automatic payment of water/sewer bill directly from your bank account

Other comments at the meeting:

* The audit report is completely finished (Tony Swartz)

* The AEP cleanup on Poe looks good (Bill Cook)

* Josh Long-“Months ago, I was told I’m being groomed for Doug’s job, now I hear there is advertising out there to apply for that job”…..(Mike Julien response: “If you are interested, you still need to apply”)

*Informal Meeting on August 18th, for community interest in Residential/Housing Development in NB (Bill Cook)

*Maguire Iron will begin fabricating Water Tower in November (Brian Roberts)

*Water tower construction to begin in December (Brian Roberts)

*June-September 2022-anticpate painting of new water tower (Brian Roberts)

*Old water tower on Jewett Ave. will be torn down after new tower is operational