Village Council Recap of December 2022 Meetings

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

After my first personal adventure (mild case) with Covid-19 last month, I’m still “catching up” on a few tasks, but this recap of December council meetings will hopefully touch on the main happenings, allowing me to focus on what looks to be a busy 2023 for the village.

Here are some bits and pieces of news from my notes:

At the December 6 th meeting, Village Finance Officer Tony Swartz reported the general Fund balance was at $1.3M, due mainly to income tax collections being increased by $300,000 (People are working in our village).

The Village Council passed a resolution, authorizing the Village to apply for, accept, and enter into a water supply revolving loan account (WSRLA)for construction of new water lines; and designating a dedicated repayment source for the loan. It's emergency passage for the safety, health, and welfare of the residents, allows it to be in effect immediately. Lines include: MainStreet- from Walnut north to Quarry Road; Broadway east from Main Street to Rudolph Road; W. State Street from S. Second Street to Mitchell Road; West Water Street, from Main Street to Mitchell Road; S. Main Street from Water Street to High Street; Loop under I-75. The estimated cost is $3.2M. The Wood County Commissioners have provided $1M in funding for the project. Funding also includes $320,000 from OPWC, and $30,000 from OEPA.

Chase Fletcher, Village Administrator shared that both Peterman and Trojan have failed to respond to the Village’s multiple requests for them to take action/responsibility for the ongoing saga of the improper UV system construction at the Wastewater plant. The job was not done correctly and neither party seems to be willing to accept responsibility more than a year after it’s improper installation. The next step is legal action.

Mayor Goldner reported she had accepted a resignation letter from Officer Mandy Slane on November 22.

Councilwoman Leisa Zeigler reported 21 total trees will be planted around the village by North Branch Nursery. Most of these are replacements for dead or damaged trees. Eight trees will be planted around the pond.

At the December 6 meeting, Councilman Bill Cook was absent. At the December 20 th meeting, Councilwoman Dee Hosmer was absent due to illness.

At the December 20th meeting, Councilwoman Dee Hosmer was absent due to illness.

The Water Line replacement project expects to be started in late February (CT Construction). Swartz shared around $900 per month is currently being spent on phones, with plans to upgrade, including wireless.

Swartz also shared the Water and Sewer Department is doing great. No increases are expected in the foreseeable water/sewer rates.

Fletcher, Village Administrator, reported he his working with GovDeals to set up a sellers site for the Village to sell vehicles and equipment from the impound lot or that is no longer needed.

Village Legal Counsel Brian Zets wants the Village to get a meeting set at the Waste Water Facility between Trojan, Peterman, and the Village to see if they can come to an agreement. They will be given a short amount of time to give an answer before legal action needs to be pursued.

Council went into Executive Session to discuss a hiring. After their deliberation they advised Police Chief Lafferty they needed additional information (job responsibilities) before they approve hiring former NB Officer Mandy Slane as a part-time employee. Tabled-To be continued in January.

The Mayor stated the “State of the Village” report will be presented in January.

Three new resolutions were given their first (of three) readings. 1. The first resolution will increase the shelterhouse rental fee from $40 to $50. 2. The second resolution will will adopt a new “All Events Permit Application” Form and authorize the Administrator to implement same. 3. The third resolution adopts a new “ Shelterhouse Reservation” Form and authorizes the Administrator to implement same.

“Kudos” and Holiday well-wishes were shared before the meeting concluded.

New Committee Assignments to be given and 2023 Council President will be elected at 1/3/23 Organizational meeting, beginning at 5:30pm.