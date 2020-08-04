Village Council Special Meeting Held Last Tuesday

By Sue Miklovic, theNBXpress.com (I never claimed to be a journalist)

The Village Fire Station Bay was the scene of the Special Meeting called for the NB Village Council last Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Council member Leisa Zeigler was absent, but excused.

Tempers seemed to flare and words seemed recklessly spoken right from the start. I have to admit, by the time it was all over, I was worn to a frazzle, and all I did was listen…..

The agenda for the special meeting said the order of business for the evening was to approve Fire Department equipment purchase, thanks to funding from an Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation grant that covered the bulk of the expense. (This did happen)

An additional part-time EMT was hired for the squad.

The part of the agenda that drew the most attention by far was something labeled on the agenda as “ Public Comments “ as well as an item labeled “discussion on police banner and allow for any public participation.”

The Mayor invited Stephanie Walters to speak first, as a representative of the North Baltimore Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber owns the gazebo at the corner of Main and Broadway. The ground it sits on is owned by the Millstream Area Credit Union. Ms. Walters explained the Chamber Executive Committee ordered a sign that said, “We support our police” to be taken down because it was not placed there by the Chamber. Walters stated The Chamber has had to upgrade their written policy on what can be placed on the gazebo to prohibit anything not originating from the Chamber to be disallowed. She said, ”We completely support our police, and all the public safety departments. We should have issued a press release right away so the public did not misunderstand our action” “We do not want to affect the integrity of the Chamber by allowing anyone to place anything they want on Chamber property. ”

The conversation continued from there to other village residents, along with comments from several council members.

Also on the agenda was to be discussion on Council meeting rules and procedures, and monthly Council planning sessions.

There was a lot of back-and forth banter throughout the meeting. Things I heard while listening:

“Did the police department or mayor get complaints?”

“I heard that there was a complaint that was made by an adolescent”

“I want to apologize for asking you to leave ”(the last meeting)

“All cops are under pressure”

“I really care about our village. Thank you for your time”

“We support our police completely”

“All meetings must be open to the public”

“You can’t pick and choose who you let in or not”

“Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization”

“I did not come here for the mayor’s head”

“We can make our own rules”

“Rules are for our protection”

“I apologize to the mayor for snapping back”

Councilman Bill Cook reported he took his concerns to the Wood County Prosecutor’s office to learn what the ramifications were for not allowing someone to speak during public comments. He continued by sharing possible fines, incarceration, impeachment proceedings that could be imposed for violations.

Councilman Aaron Patterson called for a public Town Hall type meeting to plan some sort of activity for the village. “People need something to do. I don’t know if it’s a band playing downtown, or close the street off, or fireworks. We need to know what they think. I like when people come to the meetings and talk” He asked the Village Administrator to arrange a Town Hall meeting for August 8th where people can come and have coffee on a Saturday morning and plan an event of some kind.

At one point in the meeting the Mayor walked out, handing the gavel to Council President Mike Julien to lead the business at hand.

One final thing I found quite interesting:

Wearing masks: Mayor Goldner, Administrator Brillhart, Clerk K. Bucher, Finance Mr. Swartz

Not wearing masks: Mr. Patterson, Mr. Julien, Mr. Engard, Pastor Cook, Pastor Soltis

Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible. -Dalai Lama