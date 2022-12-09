Village Council: Statement of Legislation

Information on legislation provided by Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE December 6, 2022 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _6th_ day of __December___ 2022

RESOLUTION 20-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MAIN WATERLINES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2022-13 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

ORDINANCE 2022-14 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022

ORDINANCE 2022-15 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023

RESOLUTION 18-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023

passed by Council on__December 6, 2022________, approved by the Mayor on __December 6, 2022________

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk