Village Council: Summary of Legislation

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE February 14, 2023 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the __14th_ day of __February___ 2023, as ___Resolution/Ordinance____. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 02-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH MANNIK SMITH GROUP FOR PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING DESIGN WORK RELATED TO THE EAST WATER STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 01-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE SALE, BY INTERNET AUCTION DURING CALENDAR YEAR 2023, OF MUNICIPALLY OWNED PERSONAL PROPERTY WHICH IS NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE OR WHICH IS OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH IT WAS ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2023-01 AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED MOTOR VEHICLES THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2023-02 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR, OR HIS DESIGNEE, TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS TO SELL PARCEL NUMBER F23-310-260318011000, CURRENTLY OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2023-03 AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED WATERCRAFT, VEHICLES, AND EQUIPMENT THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Resolution/Ordinance_____ passed by Council on__February 14, 2023 ________, approved by the Mayor on __February 14, 2023________ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: __February____2023.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk