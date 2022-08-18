Village Council: Summary of Legislation Passed

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE August 16, 2022 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _16__ day of August, 2022, as Resolution 07-2022. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 07-2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE AND HAVE INSTALLED A NEW DUMP BED AND HYRDAULIC SYSTEM FOR 95 INTERNATIONAL 4900 FROM KALIDA TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC NOT TO EXCEED $17,000.00.



I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Resolution 07____ passed by Council on__August 16, 2022_, approved by the Mayor on __August 16, 2022 __ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: __August____2022.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk