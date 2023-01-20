Village Council Summary of Legislation Passed

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE January 17, 2023 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the __17th_ day of __January___ 2023, as ___Resolution/Ordinance____. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2022-17 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES

RESOLUTION 21-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME

RESOLUTION 22-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.

RESOLUTION 23-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

RESOLUTION 24-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Resolution/Ordinance_____ passed by Council on__January 17, 2023 ________, approved by the Mayor on __January 17, 2023________ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: __January____2023.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk