Village Council: SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE March 21, 2023 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the __21st_ day of __March___ 2023, as ___Resolution/Ordinance____. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 03-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

RESOLUTION 09-2023 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE BID OF UNDERGROUND UTILITIES, INC., AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH UNDERGROUND UTILITIES, INC. TO INSTALL A NEW WATERLINE, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2023-04 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR OR HIS DESIGNEE TO REQUEST BIDS FOR WATER MAIN CONSTRUCTION ADMINISTRATION AND INSPECTION SERVICES AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Resolution/Ordinance_____ passed by Council on__March 21, 2023 ________, approved by the Mayor on __March 21, 2023___ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: __March 23, 2023.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk