Village Council: Summary of Legislation Passed

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE April 18, 2023 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _18th_ day of __April___ 2023, as ___Resolution/Ordinance____. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 10-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FINANCE OFFICER TO EXECUTE AN AGREEMENT WITH THE STATE OF OHIO, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FOR SIGN INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 13-2023 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE BID OF CT CONSULTANTS, INC., AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FINANCE OFFICER TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH CT CONSULTANTS, INC. TO PERFORM CONSTRUCTION ADMINISTRATION AND INSPECTION SERVICES, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Resolution/Ordinance_____ passed by Council on April 18, 2023________, approved by the mayor on __April 18, 2023___ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: __April____2023.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk