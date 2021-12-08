Village Council: SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE December 7, 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _7__ day of _December____ 2021, as ____Ord/Res_____________. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2021 -18 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT GRANTING AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER, AN EASEMENT

ORDINANCE 2021-20 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT GRANTING THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT (NWWSD), AN EASEMENT

ORDINANCE 2021-21 AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING THE POSITION OF ROAD SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

ORDINANCE 2021-22 AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING THE POSITION OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

ORDINANCE 2021 – 29 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO PURCHASE A 2019 FORD E450 TYPE 3 WHEELED COACH AMBULANCE FOR THE VILLAGE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AS A RESULT OF A REAL AND PRESENT EMERGENCY PER ORC 735.051.

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Ord/Res_____ passed by Council on___12/7/21_______, approved by the mayor on ___12/7/21____ and which was duly published according to the law on the North Baltimore Xpress on the following dates: ___December 8, 2021______.