Village Council: Summary of Legislation

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE July 26, 2022 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the 26 day of JULY 2022. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore.

ORDINANCE 2022-04 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO PURCHASE A 2003 PIERCE QUANTUM 75’ LADDER TRUCK FOR THE VILLAGE FIRE DEPARTMENT AS A RESULT OF A REAL AND PRESENT EMERGENCY PER ORC 735.051

RESOLUTION 09- 2022 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND AUTHORIZING THE SIGNING OF THE LPA FEDERAL LOCAL LET PROJECT AGREEMENT FOR THE EAST WATER STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 10-2022 A RESOLUTION DECLARING THE NECESSITY TO LEVY A TAX OUTSIDE THE TEN-MILL LIMITATION, REQUESTING THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR CERTIFY TO THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE THE TOTAL CURRENT VALUATION OF THE VILLAGE AND THE DOLLAR AMOUNT OF REVENUE THAT WILL BE GENERATED BY AN ADDITIONAL 1.15 MILL, FIVE (5) YEAR TAX LEVY FOR providing and maintaining fire apparatus or other fire equipment and appliances AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 05 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SEEK QUOTES FOR A FEASABILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE IF IT IS MORE COST EFFECTIVE TO PURCHASE WATER AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCING IT.

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of __Ord/Res____ passed by Council on___July 26___, approved by the Mayor on ___July 26_______ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: _July_____2022.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk