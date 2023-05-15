North Baltimore, Ohio

May 16, 2023

Village Council to Hold 3rd Meeting of Month on 5/16/23

From Tony Swartz, Village Finance Officer and Acting Village Clerk:

 

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

May 16, 2023

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance
 

Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ______, Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________.  Second by Mr/s ___________.  All approved.

 

III.       Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the May 2, 2023 meeting.  Second by ____________.  All approved.

 

IV.             Public Participation (5min limit)
 

Letters and Communications
 

Administrative Reports
 

Finance Officer: Report submitted.

 

EMS Chief:  No report submitted.                                        

Fire Chief:  No report submitted.

Police Chief:  2 New Police Officer Hires. 

 

Utility Director:  No report submitted.

 

DPW Superintendent:  No report submitted.

 

Village Administrator:  Report submitted.

 

Clerk:       

                             

First Readings:            Resolution 12-2023

Second Readings:       None

Third Readings:          None

Appointed Legal Counsel:  No report submitted.

 

Mayor:  

Standing Committees
   

Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)

Public Works (Cook)

Public Utilities (Pelton)

Finance and Technology (Hosmer)

 

VIII.       New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
RESOLUTION 12-2023  A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE DRAFT           AMENDED WOOD COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT PLAN AS  PRESENTED.

Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None.

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None.
 

Other New Business
Other Old Business
 

Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $120,233.03.  Second        by   Mr/s ___________.
 
Adjournment

