Village Council to Hold 3rd Meeting of Month on 5/16/23

From Tony Swartz, Village Finance Officer and Acting Village Clerk:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
May 16, 2023
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ______, Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the May 2, 2023 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
Letters and Communications
Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: Report submitted.
EMS Chief: No report submitted.
Fire Chief: No report submitted.
Police Chief: 2 New Police Officer Hires.
Utility Director: No report submitted.
DPW Superintendent: No report submitted.
Village Administrator: Report submitted.
Clerk:
First Readings: Resolution 12-2023
Second Readings: None
Third Readings: None
Appointed Legal Counsel: No report submitted.
Mayor:
Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)
Public Safety (Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)
Public Works (Cook)
Public Utilities (Pelton)
Finance and Technology (Hosmer)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
RESOLUTION 12-2023 A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE DRAFT AMENDED WOOD COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT PLAN AS PRESENTED.
Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None.
Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None.
Other New Business
Other Old Business
Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $120,233.03. Second by Mr/s ___________.
Adjournment