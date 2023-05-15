Village Council to Hold 3rd Meeting of Month on 5/16/23

From Tony Swartz, Village Finance Officer and Acting Village Clerk:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

May 16, 2023

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance



Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ______, Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the May 2, 2023 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)



Letters and Communications



Administrative Reports



Finance Officer: Report submitted.

EMS Chief: No report submitted.

Fire Chief: No report submitted.

Police Chief: 2 New Police Officer Hires.

Utility Director: No report submitted.

DPW Superintendent: No report submitted.

Village Administrator: Report submitted.

Clerk:

First Readings: Resolution 12-2023

Second Readings: None

Third Readings: None

Appointed Legal Counsel: No report submitted.

Mayor:

Standing Committees



Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)

Public Works (Cook)

Public Utilities (Pelton)

Finance and Technology (Hosmer)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

RESOLUTION 12-2023 A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE DRAFT AMENDED WOOD COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT PLAN AS PRESENTED.

Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None.

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None.



Other New Business

Other Old Business



Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $120,233.03. Second by Mr/s ___________.



Adjournment