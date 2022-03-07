Village Council to Hold “Special Meeting”

The Village Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, 3/8/22, prior to the regularly scheduled “Committee of the Whole” meeting. Here is the official agenda for that meeting:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. Meet with Village Administrator Candidate

IV. Executive Session

To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual, unless the employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual requests a public hearing by division (G)(1) of section 121.22 of the Revised Code.

V. Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee

of the Whole

************************************************************************

HERE IS THE AGENDA for the “Committee of the Whole” Meeting:

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Julien– Chair

-Water Tower

-UV update

-Brian Roberts, quotes for front end loader

II. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair

-Cruiser update

-EMS Ambulance

III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Pelton – Chair

-Hiring practices/policy

IV. Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Hosmer – Chair

-Todd Dickerson

V Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Mr. Cook – Chair

-Citizens Supporting North Baltimore. Mr. Van Mooy

-Camera’s

VI. Call to order Public Works Committee. Ms. Zeigler – Chair

VII. Adjourn