North Baltimore, Ohio

March 7, 2022 9:37 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

Village Council to Hold “Special Meeting”

The Village Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, 3/8/22, prior to the regularly scheduled “Committee of the Whole” meeting. Here is the official agenda for that meeting:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

 

AGENDA

I.                   Pledge of Allegiance

II.                Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III.             Meet with Village Administrator Candidate

IV.             Executive Session

To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual, unless the employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual requests a public hearing by division (G)(1) of section 121.22 of the Revised Code.

 V.         Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee     

                 of the Whole
************************************************************************

HERE IS THE AGENDA for the “Committee of the Whole” Meeting:

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

5:30 PM

AGENDA

                                                                                                                                 

I.         Call to order                 Public Utilities Committee.      Mr. Julien– Chair

                                                -Water Tower

                                                -UV update

                                                -Brian Roberts, quotes for front end loader                                           

 

II.        Call to order                Public Safety Committee.   Ms. Beaupry – Chair

                                                -Cruiser update

                                                -EMS Ambulance

                                                    

III.       Call to order                Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Mr. Pelton – Chair

-Hiring practices/policy

 

IV.       Call to order                Economic and Community Development.    Ms. Hosmer – Chair

                                                 -Todd Dickerson                       

 

V         Call to order                 Finance and Technology Committee.     Mr. Cook – Chair

                                                -Citizens Supporting North Baltimore. Mr. Van Mooy

                                                -Camera’s

 

VI.       Call to order                Public Works Committee.     Ms. Zeigler – Chair

VII.      Adjourn   

 

 

 

