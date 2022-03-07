Village Council to Hold “Special Meeting”

The Village Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, 3/8/22, prior to the regularly scheduled “Committee of the Whole” meeting. Here is the official agenda for that meeting:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
5:30 PM
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________ made by
_____________, Second by __________.
III. Meet with Village Administrator Candidate
IV. Executive Session
To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual, unless the employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual requests a public hearing by division (G)(1) of section 121.22 of the Revised Code.
V. Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee
of the Whole
************************************************************************
HERE IS THE AGENDA for the “Committee of the Whole” Meeting:
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Julien– Chair
-Water Tower
-UV update
-Brian Roberts, quotes for front end loader
II. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair
-Cruiser update
-EMS Ambulance
III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Pelton – Chair
-Hiring practices/policy
IV. Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Hosmer – Chair
-Todd Dickerson
V Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Mr. Cook – Chair
-Citizens Supporting North Baltimore. Mr. Van Mooy
-Camera’s
VI. Call to order Public Works Committee. Ms. Zeigler – Chair
VII. Adjourn