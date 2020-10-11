NBX WaterShedsun
Village Council to Hold Special Meeting Tuesday

The North Baltimore Village Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, October 13,at 6:15 pm. Following the Special meeting the regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting will take place.

Here is the agenda for the Special Meeting which will begin at 6:15 pm.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

 Tuesday October 13, 2020

6:15 PM, Village Fire Training Room

AGENDA

 1. Pledge of Allegiance

 2. Roll Call

3.  Request motion to move into executive session – in accordance with ORC 121.22  (G)(8) to consider confidential information related to negotiation with other political subdivisions responding to requests for economic development assistance

4. Motion to adjourn from executive session. Open the Committee of the Whole meeting     

    

 

